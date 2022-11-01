Cam Akers Breaks Silence Amid Rams Trade Rumblings Before Deadline

The last time Cam Akers posted any tweet was on October 7, which was a fan promotion he was doing through Bud Light. And the last time he was seen around the Los Angeles Rams was before the Week 6 Carolina Panthers game — which was the first game he missed due to personal reasons.

Akers was not in the lineup for the Week 8 San Francisco 49ers contest on Sunday, October 30, which the Rams fell 31-14 at SoFi Stadium.

Now, on Halloween night of Monday, October 31, Akers finally broke his silence…through two tweets.

What Akers Shared

It was only a few words accompanied with an emoji, but Akers shared these three words that helped end his silence:

Then, Akers received a response from a fan who told him “then play football” with this post:

“If it was up to me I would be,” Akers responded.

Then, Akers hit the like button on a fan who helped remind the former 2020 second rounder of one of his more dominating performances of his career back in January 2021.

I miss this Cam https://t.co/2lBLtnL4Lz — 𝚂𝚌𝚘𝚘𝚝 (@_SC00T) November 1, 2022

Akers has been the subject of trade rumors with the league’s deadline set for 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 1. The trio of NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport mentioned Akers on the list of available players via trade.

“Head coach Sean McVay has spoken publicly about trade calls as both sides seek a resolution, but he also has said the team needs to be open to restarting the relationship with Akers. There has been interest, to be sure, but as of yet it hasn’t reached the point of necessitating a deal. Until Tuesday, L.A. will keep listening,” the report on October 30 read. “The Rams have been interested in the pass rush and running back markets, and those talks will only increase over the next few days. GM [general manager] Les Snead still has picks and…you know how that goes.”

The third-year running back has had his name attached to running back needy teams like the Denver Broncos or recently as of Monday morning, the New Orleans Saints in the wake of Mark Ingram II going down with an MCL sprain.

Fans React to Akers

Akers ending his silence sparked reactions from fans — regardless if they were trying to ask the reason behind his personal issues or if they told him where he would be going next.

B.J. Levin, executive producer of the hit documentary “Hip Hop Uncovered” on FX and Hulu, threw his support for Akers.

“Keep your head up,” Levin placed in Akers’ mentions. “You have a bright future ahead of you focus on what you can control and go get it.”

A fan named Daniel Miner added his own support.

“I miss seeing you out there, Cam. You’ve overcome a lot in a short period of time. This too shall pass,” Miner posted to the Rams running back.

Other fans, though, became curious and tried to dig into what happened between Akers and the Rams by hitting up the 5-foot-10, 216-pounder.

What was it that you didn’t agree with Cam… run blocking? amount of handoffs? rotating with hendo? We just want to know what happened. I just don’t understand how things changed so quickly — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) November 1, 2022

Then, there were fans tagging other teams with the hope Akers will head over there.

Another posted how he believes Akers will join this contender: The Philadelphia Eagles, who already pulled off the blockbuster trade of nabbing Chicago Bears edge rusher and former Ram Robert Quinn.

Another fan dropped this image idea in Akers’ mentions:

Upgrade pic.twitter.com/WUhZeHBdrC — 2x SuperBowl Champs Rams /Rey  (@YungRey23) November 1, 2022

Several other fans, though, threw their support for the Ex-RB1 Akers by saying they miss him while others hope he can squash whatever rumored rift he has with the Rams.

L.A. already made the attempt to land Christian McCaffrey before the 49ers intervened with their loaded offer that involved four future draft picks being sent to the Carolina Panthers. The Rams have also started Darrell Henderson and Ronnie Rivers against the Panthers and 49ers, respectively, in Akers’ absence.

Akers’ fate could finally be decided at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning before the 49ers game that the Rams “are not planning to part ways with Cam Akers if they are unable to trade the third-year running back.”