Rams’ Cam Akers Now Suggested to Fill in For $9 Million Rising Star

On the morning after Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, a new NFL team finds itself in need of a running back — and the Los Angeles Rams could be who they hit up amid the Cam Akers trade rumblings.

The New York Jets have gone from witnessing the rise of 2022 draft pick Breece Hall to potentially losing him for the rest of the season. Hall was giving “Gang Green” these types of plays before his knee injury in Denver:

The electric rookie who signed a four-year, $9 million deal was becoming a fan favorite, even for NFL Network personality Rich Eisen.

I must say that @BreeceH Hall is one of my favorite @NYJets in a very VERY long time. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 23, 2022

However, per Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press following New York’s 16-9 road win on Sunday, October 23, the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh feared that the talented second rounder out of Iowa State could be lost for the season with what was believed to be a torn ACL in his left knee. Their fears became true on the morning of Monday, October 24.

Now comes this: Who the Jets turn to next, especially with the NFL trade deadline one week away. And that’s where the Rams and Akers surface.

Akers Would be ‘Nice Compliment’ to Projected RB1

Time to add the Jets as a team to watch if the Rams end up dealing away Akers.

Heavy on Jets reporter Paul “Boy Green” Esden already believes the former second rounder Akers would be a fit for the Jets, even financially.

“Something that would be very interesting to watch is a Rams, Jets trade for Cam Akers,” Esden tweeted on Sunday. “He would be SUPER cheap to acquire & would provide a nice complement to Michael Carter for the rest of the season.”

Something that would be very interesting to watch is a #Rams, #Jets trade for Cam Akers. He would be SUPER cheap to acquire & would provide a nice complement to Michael Carter for the rest of the season. #TakeFlight #RamsHouse — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 24, 2022

Akers’ current four-year, $6,173,035 contract also includes a base salary of $1,171,185 for this season according to Spotrac. The Jets have $5,924,016 in salary cap space to work with per Over the Cap. But that number goes to $17,000,098 in 2023 — making the Jets financially capable of handling Akers’ deal if they orchestrate a deal.

Esden isn’t the only analyst who believes that Akers to “Gang Green” is a growing potential fit. Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams is sensing Akers could be on the move.

“If that’s a significant Breece Hall knee injury then the Jets are 100% going to trade for a RB and it could be Cam Akers from the Rams,” Ellenbogen posted.

If that’s a significant Breece Hall knee injury then the #Jets are 100% going to trade for a RB and it could be Cam Akers from the #Rams. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 23, 2022

And perhaps the Rams could get someone else in return, if it means igniting the offense and if the Rams aren’t able to lure in Odell Beckham Jr.

Disgruntled Jet Subject of Trade Rumors

Could Akers for Elijah Moore become an even swap?

Before the Broncos contest, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, October 20 that Moore became increasingly frustrated over his usage on offense — fueling his demands to be dealt away.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Moore was not with the team in Colorado for the Jets’ seven-point win. His situation is a startling fallout for a wideout once taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, plus was hailed as someone who “will become a good starter within two years” by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein and had NFL Network analysts raving about the pick.

But now, he’s got a murky future. And there’s a Rams fan who started a poll question on if the Rams should deal away Akers for Moore.

Moore coming over to the “Rams House” won’t be an easy feat as it looks. While the Rams haven’t looked anything like the explosive offense that spearheaded their run to Super Bowl 56, Van Jefferson is anticipated to return from his knee injury that surfaced during training camp and Allen Robinson produced his best game as a Ram before the bye week. And, the team remains among the top suitors for free agent and Super Bowl champ with the Rams Beckham.

Even if OBJ isn’t on board and Moore eyes the Rams in a proposed Akers deal, Moore still faces the possibility of being nothing more than the fourth or fifth receiving option in a room that still features Cooper Kupp and fellow 2021 draft classmate Tutu Atwell. Moore’s next team, if traded, must also take on his $1,066,383 base salary for this season.

If anything, it could be Moore who ends up with a new teammate…since the Jets find themselves needing backfield help.