Rams Hinting Cam Akers Will be Moving on From Team: ‘Good Luck to Cam’

It was called a “coach’s decision” ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, September 17. But postgame words paint a picture that Cam Akers will be on the move from the Los Angeles Rams.

Akers was not among the active running back options in the 30-23 loss to the Niners at SoFi Stadium. Akers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share how he was confused by the decision.

I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 17, 2023

But again, words from Sean McVay and the back who handled the RB1 duties Kyren Williams point this direction — Akers is soon to depart.

Reactions for Akers’ Pending Future Include ‘Good Luck to Him’

McVay shared with reporters following the game that he and Akers have had discussions about what the future will entail.

“It is more about, I’m always going to make decisions that I think are in the best interest of our football team,” McVay said. “I have tremendous respect for Cam Akers, but I felt like for our football team today and in this game and as we move forward, that was going to be the best decision for us.”

He added: “I think there is going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it’s not going to be a back-and-forth thing. He and I have had great dialogue and we’ll see what happens over the next couple days.”

But as for why Akers was a healthy scratch, McVay explained his reasoning.

“Felt like that was best for our football team,” he said. “Felt like Kyren (Williams) gave us the best opportunity, and what Ronnie (Rivers) and Royce (Freeman) have done, so that was the decision I made.”

Rivers, in his second season with the Rams, has found a way to elevate himself on the Rams’ roster after going undrafted and suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Freeman was a late training camp addition after the retirement of Sony Michel. The Rams also have rookie Zach Evans who they took in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

But Williams’ words via ESPN help give away that the Rams have begun looking into moving on from Akers.

“Me and Cam, we were close [in] his time here,” Williams said. “I’m hoping he goes somewhere that he can excel and do what he does best. Because Cam is a great football player, but even a better person. So good luck to Cam.”

What is Best Case Scenario for Rams Involving Akers? Early Trade Ideas

This isn’t the first time the Rams have faced reported tensions with Akers.

Last year, Akers was absent from the facility and ended up missing two games. Reports surfaced that Akers wasn’t content with his role in the offense and that it became a “personal matter.”

If a trade were to happen, the Rams have until Halloween at 4 p.m. ET to make a deal. There are notable teams that already appear to be a fit if the Rams opt for the trade market.

The Miami Dolphins come to mind first. The team missed out on nabbing Dalvin Cook, a Florida State star. Perhaps they can go after another Seminole. As it is, there’s already a player Akers is familiar with on the Dolphins in Jalen Ramsey.

Then there’s the Indianapolis Colts and their current situation with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. And yes, there will be those thoughts about the Rams possibly pulling off getting Taylor. However, the Colts may demand way more than just Akers — and that includes the Rams’ 2024 first round selection. Plus, with Williams’ strong start, the last thing the Rams want to do is diminish his confidence.

The Minnesota Vikings represent the strongest NFC suitor. This situation, if trade thoughts come to mind, puts Akers with his former offensive coordinator for two seasons Kevin O’Connell. But the Vikings find themselves needing a ground spark. Lead rusher Alexander Mattison has rushed for no more than 34 yards in both losses. Akers’ knowledge of this Rams-style offense makes him an intriguing needed depth addition.

But a new one to keep an eye on? The New York Giants. Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley walked with a limp after the Arizona Cardinals game. Now, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Barkley is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured right ankle. The Giants are another with past Rams (A’Shawn Robinson) on their roster. But with Barkley facing injured reserve, the G-Men may need to make a decision to act swiftly in adding help. Akers, who’s two years younger than the two-time Pro Bowler, could help give the Giants needed fresh legs.