Carson Wentz Breaks His Silence on What Drove Him to the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams ended a 10-month waiting period for Carson Wentz in signing him on November 7.

The Super Bowl 52 winner spent his downtime hunting, spending time with his family and waiting by the phone for his next NFL opportunity. A door finally opened up for him inside the “Rams House.”

Now, Wentz broke his silence on joining the Rams in speaking to the L.A. media on Wednesday, November 15 in Thousand Oaks. Including if he targeted the Rams all this time.

Was Carson Wentz Targeting the Rams All This Time in Free Agency?

For Wentz, this will be his first time playing on Pacific Coast time. All of his NFL stops were on the Eastern time zone.

But even when he was three time zones away, Wentz took a liking to the Rams’ system constructed by Sean McVay.

“I think, being in the league long enough now and kind of seeing the landscape, I’ve always had a lot of respect for coach McVay,” Wentz said. “And then how he’s done things from afar, without personally knowing him. And I felt the pieces were in a good place here.”

L.A.’s newest backup to Matthew Stafford even admitted there was some impatience on his part in trying to find a new NFL home.

“It’s middle of the season, time was ticking at some point too,” Wentz said. “I’ve been craving to get back into the locker room, get back to a football environment and never knew what the situation would be like all offseason. It felt weird seeing the landscape of everything. But when I had a chance to come here, it just felt right.”

The 6-foot-5 passer is coming to the Rams far from being the 2017 Pro Bowler he was during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ run at the Super Bowl title. But he’s entering his new surroundings humble and ready to work.

“I would say, the NFL has a way of humbling everybody. It’s a process. But at the same time, I’m no dummy. I’ve seen it all. I know how this league works,” Wentz said. “I also know how last year ended. I didn’t play good enough. We all know this is a hard business. It’s a hard league. And just to be on a team, to be around the guys is a blessing regardless. So I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Wentz Reveals ‘Hardest Part’ of Being a Ram

The former No. 2 overall pick Wentz is now on his fourth NFL franchise in a career that began in 2016. The past top-five pick will be seeking a career renaissance after struggling with the Washington Commanders.

He was last seen going 2-5 under center while settling for 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions and getting sacked 26 times. Now, he’s undergoing a new daunting test.

“The hardest part is just learning the playbook as quick as humanly possible,” Wentz said.

Learning a new scheme, however, is nothing new for him.

“I’ve been in weird situations the last couple of years. I’ve had to learn a new playbook every year,” Wentz said. “Never in season like this. Sometimes I feel like I’m drinking from a fire hose at times just trying to accumulate what I can. But Stafford has been awesome help. The coaches have been great and I’m just trying to soak it up as best as quick as I can.”

Wentz Describes ‘Whirlwind’ Experience in Joining the Rams

The 30-year-old Wentz was welcoming a new baby girl when he learned his NFL fate.

“Things happened real quick last week. I don’t know if anyone knows, but we had a baby last Friday too. But I came down here on Tuesday, [took] physical, signed, motored back home,” Wentz began. “And by the grace of God, my wife into labor on Thursday and had our third baby girl Friday. Then turned right back around on Sunday. Timing was great though.”

Since then, Wentz described his new challenge next to becoming a new father again.

“It’s been a whirlwind with trying to learn this playbook, learn this area and learn everything as quick as I can,” Wentz said. “But I’m enjoying it.”