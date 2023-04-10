Rams Urged to Call Former $128 Million QB to Fill Depth Need

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams will soon find out later in April which direction the team truly turns to in addressing their quarterback room.

Roll with an available veteran? Settle for whoever falls to day three of the draft? Or, even more bold, trade up to nab a potential QB of the future for the Rams, a la Will Levis or the fast-rising Hendon Hooker or even go with a local option in Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report is one analyst who believes it should be the veteran route for the Rams — and that a QB once on a hefty $128 million deal should be given a call from them: Still available free agent and former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz.

“Assuming Wentz accepts a primary backup role, he should view $5 million in average annual value as his market floor on a new deal. With 151 touchdown passes, 66 interceptions with a 62.6 percent completion rate in 93 games (92 starts), Wentz can command a little more than $5 million,” Moton wrote in his Friday, April 7 feature.

Wentz is certainly far removed from his huge four-year, $128 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. But at 30, can now have some value as a backup.

Then came the suggestion from Moton: “The Los Angeles Rams, who have one quarterback on their depth chart, should give Wentz a call. Matthew Stafford missed eight games last season.”

Moton concludes Wentz would be worth a one-year, $6 million deal.

Rams Would Start Rare Trend in QB Room

Say the Rams do indeed turn to Wentz, they would be sparking this rare trend: Taking in QBs who were taken in the first two picks of their draft.

Last season in December it was the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft Baker Mayfield, who ended up rejuvenating himself in L.A. following his trade from the Cleveland Browns followed by his release from the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield wound up improving his completion percentage in just four games with the Rams compared to his 57.8% he delivered in Carolina, plus the 60.5% he had in his last full season with the Browns in 2021. Mayfield managed to play himself into a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wentz, meanwhile, has had his career in the last three seasons marred by injuries. He’s only had one fully healthy campaign (2021 while with the Indianapolis Colts, his lone season with them) during that time and is now in a position where he could play for his fourth franchise since 2020.

Wentz not too long ago tossed 27 touchdown passes with seven interceptions and threw for 3,563 yards with the Colts. His lone season in Washington was a down year: Going 2-5 as a starter and throwing for 11 touchdowns with nine picks and just 1,755 yards.

Does 1 New Mock Draft Have the Rams Taking a QB?

There are those analysts who believe QB should be on the 2023 draft board for the Rams once the weekend of April 27 to 29 arrives.

However, one new mock draft doesn’t believe the Rams should turn to rounds two through seven to address QB.

Pro Football Network released its updated mock on Saturday, April 8 and doesn’t have the Rams selecting any signal-caller.

Instead, PFN has the Rams addressing cornerback twice — including trading up to No. 31 to nab D.J. Turner of Michigan — and edge rusher with two of their picks.