Rams Adding 2-Time Super Bowl Winner to Staff: Report

The Los Angeles Rams have now filled their longest running vacancy of the 2023 offseason: Special teams coach. And in filling the spot, they’re turning to a past two-time Super Bowl winner.

First reported by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Rams are adding Chase Blackburn to handle the coaching reins for the special teams unit.

“The Rams are hiring Chase Blackburn as their new special-teams coordinator, sources tell me and Tom Pelissero. Blackburn joins Sean McVay’s coaching staff after stints with the [Carolina] Panthers and [Tennessee] Titans. Seven seasons in coaching after 10 as a player,” Garafolo posted.

Where Blackburn Won His Super Bowls

New York Giants fans are likely more familiar with Blackburn’s name. He played a role in delivering the franchise two Super Bowl wins from the 2007 season to 2011.

Blackburn first arrived to the G-Men as an undrafted rookie out of Akron. But he went from undrafted to starting in Week 16 versus Washington — which saw him return a 31-yard interception for the touchdown in the 35-20 loss.

He mostly became a special teams option after that contest and was on that unit for the Giants’ Super Bowl upset of the previously undefeated New England Patriots 17-14. He then worked his way to captain of the special teams in the 2010 season — sharing captain duties with Eli Manning and Justin Tuck.

Blackburn would go on and intercept two NFL legends in the 2011 season: Aaron Rodgers during a Week 13 game then in the Super Bowl rematch with the Patriots facing Tom Brady. Blackburn would go on to spend his final two seasons with the Carolina Panthers where he teamed with franchise legends Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. He was also on the Panthers’ coaching staff during the 2016 season as a coaching intern before being elevated to assistant special teams head coach.

Blackburn will be replacing Joe DeCamillis, who was among the members of the 2022 staff not retained by Sean McVay on January 18. Since the changes in the staff, the Rams have filled their previous openings for offensive coordinator with Mike LaFleur, tights ends coach with Nick Caley and offensive line coach with Ryan Wendell. But Blackburn is now on his way to taking over the special teams side of things.

NFC Champs Looking at Rams Assistant: Report

Meanwhile, there are teams out there still taking a glance at McVay’s staff as they try to fill their own coaching staff. And the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are the latest to look into one Rams assistant.

Per Garafolo, defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Shula is among the names revealed to have interviewed for the Eagles’ open defensive coordinator job.

“Among the Eagles defensive coordinator interviews to date: Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter, sources say,” Garafolo posted while adding the connection the Rams assistant and Eagles head coach both share: Shula and Nick Sirianni were together on the L.A. Chargers coaching staff (when the Chargers were in San Diego) in 2015-16.

Shula, who’s grandfather is legendary Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winning head coach of the Miami Dolphins Don Shula, also has an area of expertise in linebackers with coaching the unit in 2021 and the outside linebackers in 2019-2020.