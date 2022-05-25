Rams’ Cooper Kupp Gives Scouting Report on Newest Weapon

For the first time in his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp is practicing during an Organized Team Activities (OTA) period without his longtime receiver teammate Robert Woods — as the league’s triple crown leader from 2021 now has Allen Robinson on his side.

Robinson became the prized free agent addition on offense for the champs during the March free agency period. But while Robinson isn’t familiar yet with the nuances of the Rams offense or working in unison with the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Kupp, turns out the Rams star has been watching the former Jacksonville Jaguar and Chicago Bear Robinson for quite some time.

Kupp gave his own scouting report of what he’s seen out of Robinson from observing him in past games to watching him now.

‘I’ve Actually Watched A-Rob for a While Now’

As Kupp was running routes and beating coverages against defenses with the Rams, he also got the chance to see how Robinson performed his best work against defenders.

“I’ve actually watched A-Rob for a while now,” Kupp said to the L.A. media on Tuesday, May 24. “What he’s been able to do over in Chicago and before in Jacksonville, one of the best competitive catch players.”

Kupp dove deeper into what he believes is a major strength from “A-Rob.”

“I think that’s probably what he’s known for: His ability to go up and make plays over people and make those plays,” Kupp said.

That’s not the lone strength Kupp pointed out when compartmentalizing Robinson’s game as a receiver.

“But on the other side of things, his ability to work the middle of the field, to work guys in man-to-man, put his foot in the ground, his releases,” Kupp continued. “What he’s able to do at the top of routes and different things like that, he’s much more nuanced than I think he’s probably known for. And I’m really excited for him to be in this offense, to be able to kind of put that stuff to use.”

"I'm really excited for him to be in this offense." 🎙️@CooperKupp on getting to run alongside @AllenRobinson. pic.twitter.com/zCFbpV1gbF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 24, 2022

Robinson’s First Images as a Ram Surfaces

The Pro Bowl addition to the Rams offense has already had online photos surface of him wearing the blue and white for the first time in his career.

Robinson, who is wearing No. 1 at the Rams’ facility at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, posted his first Rams-themed tweet to his personal Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

Be where ya feet are! pic.twitter.com/TtvA5XSSnr — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) May 25, 2022

While the Rams have torched defenses with motions and speed separation, the team has never really had an established big bodied receiver who can go up and snatch the ball from the sky with a cornerback all over him the way Robinson has:

The Rams are adding Allen Robinson to the offense. What a get for the McVay and QB1 Stafford! One of the most underrated receivers in the league. Stafford loves receivers who can make contested catches and go up and get 50/50 balls, this is Robinsons game! pic.twitter.com/LAhgJumpNK — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) March 17, 2022

Robinson, though, told reporters on May 19 that being in the Rams offense will raise his receiving game another level.

“(Head) coach (Sean) McVay and the offense that he’s put together and offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason,” Robinson said. “I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”