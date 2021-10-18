Rams WR Cooper Kupp Already Matches 2 Marks from Last 2 Years

Against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 17, Cooper Kupp looked every bit like the dominating Los Angeles Rams wide receiver who led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns during the team’s 3-0 start.

The numbers? Nine receptions, 130 yards, an average of 14.4 yards per catch and two trips to the end zone in the 38-11 trouncing of the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

But with that monstrous output, Kupp just needed six games to match these two marks: One from a season ago and the other from 2019.

Hitting the Hat Trick for the Century Mark

During the 2020 season, plus with Jared Goff throwing him the football, Kupp went on to total 974 receiving yards — but only registered three games of crossing the 100-yard mark.

Well, through Week 6 and with Matthew Stafford now throwing him the pigskin, the 28-year-old has already matched last year’s total:

Cooper Kupp games w/ 100+ REC YDS: 2020 – 3

2021 – 3🔥 pic.twitter.com/cU5G2YadDc — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) October 17, 2021

At this current pace, Kupp will shatter his own personal record of producing five 100-yard games from his 2019 season.

One More Milestone Matched for Kupp

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound wideout may have achieved his third game of surpassing the century mark through six games. But he also added another milestone in the Giants’ romp.

It’s the second time in his five-year career he’s caught 9 receptions or more in multiple games during the first six weeks of action. During the 2019 season, Kupp accomplished these numbers during a three-week span:

September 22 at Cleveland : Kupp snatched 11 footballs for 101 yards and scored twice in the 20-13 Sunday Night Football road win.

: Kupp snatched 11 footballs for 101 yards and scored twice in the 20-13 Sunday Night Football road win. September 29 versus Tampa Bay : Despite losing 55-40 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Kupp caught 9 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

: Despite losing 55-40 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Kupp caught 9 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. October 3 at Seattle: Kupp hauled in 9 catches for 117 yards and scored once in the 30-29 road loss.

Now, two seasons later, Kupp has nearly matched this production between the months of September and October. Here’s a look:

September 19 at Indianapolis : Kupp ended his day catching 9 passes from Stafford for 163 yards and crossed the end zone twice in the 27-24 road win.

: Kupp ended his day catching 9 passes from Stafford for 163 yards and crossed the end zone twice in the 27-24 road win. September 26 versus Tampa Bay : Kupp again reached 9 catches, but this time for 96 yards and tacked on a couple more touchdowns in the 34-24 home win.

: Kupp again reached 9 catches, but this time for 96 yards and tacked on a couple more touchdowns in the 34-24 home win. October 17 at New York: Now…Kupp topped 9 catches again, this time accumulating 130 yards and scored twice on the Giants in the 27-point romp.

And in typical Kupp and Rams fashion, both parties found a way to create separation and exploit the secondary.

Breakdown of Kupp’s Latest TD’s

Here’s the reminder that Kupp is indeed a red zone/goal line threat.

With the Rams facing 4th and 1 from the Giants’ 3-yard line, Kupp is lined up as the inner WR to the right behind Van Jefferson. Kupp runs the rub route as Jefferson draws two Giant defensive backs by running a short streak. Kupp takes advantage by turning toward the sidelines and igniting the Rams’ rout.

On the second score, Kupp lines up as the slot WR once again to the right. But, once the ball is snapped, he sprints to his left…drawing no one trekking with him or picking up his route. Kupp cuts in between the Giants’ edge rusher before the outside linebacker realizes that Kupp is left unaccounted for. Kupp turns a catch behind the line of scrimmage into a 13-yard touchdown:

Kupp is off to a fast start and potential career/NFL record-breaking year in this 17-game schedule. Now, a new question emerged from the NFL’s Twitter account after the Giants’ victory: