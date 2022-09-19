Cooper Kupp Raves About Rams’ Journeyman WR

The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from an opening night loss by defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 31-27, in a home game at SoFi Stadium.

The first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills was frustrating, but Sean McVay’s team bounced back with a solid win, although the Falcons almost came back and stunned the reigning Super Bowl champions.

After the game, Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp raved about one of the hidden gems on the roster and a journeyman WR who has emerged as a capable weapon for this loaded offense.

Kupp Lights Up While Discussing Brandon Powell

Brandon Powell made the 53-man roster as one of seven wide receivers. Moreover, with Van Jefferson injured and no clear third option in the WR room, the Rams have been giving opportunities for others to step up.

After the Week 2 win against the Falcons, Kupp spoke high remarks on Powell (h/t Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic).

“He deserves to be on the football field. He’s such a good football player. You want to find ways to get the ball in his hands. I love BP, love having him in the huddle.”

The Rams sure did try to get Powell involved more often, although the stats don’t exactly show it. He had just one catch for six yards, but Sean McVay was clearly trying to get him more run in the offense.

Neat how the Rams have been using Brandon Powell, a player who worked his butt off for more offensive opps through camp. He's been coming out of the backfield aligned opposite the RB and selling some of the under concepts (including that gain to Kupp just now). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 18, 2022

In Week 1, Powell had a carry and a catch and outgained Cam Akers on the ground. In his Week 2 line, Powell had one carry for -26 yards, although he ran the ball into the back of the endzone for a safety to run down as much clock as possible.

McVay had the Rams take an intentional safety to shave time off the clock 🧠 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LTFpCGSCtF — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 18, 2022

With the uncertainty in the Rams WR room after Kupp and Allen Robinson, they seem inclined to get Powell more involved. He also lined up in the backfield during the game against Atlanta.

Rams sent Brandon Powell out of the backfield in the first quarter, now it's Cooper Kupp's turn (ball to Higbee). You'll recall that concept from Colts last year, but this time with target variations. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 18, 2022

Powell’s had a Long Road to get to This Point

It has been quite the journey for Powell. The 27-year-old WR is in his second season with the Rams. He went undrafted out of Florida in 2018 and has bounced around ever since. This includes stops with the Detroit Lions, Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and now with LA.

The highlight of his career was a 61-yard punt return touchdown in December of last season.

Brandon Powell with a HOUSE CALL on the punt return! #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsMIN on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/QL1FPk9uSj — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

Coming into Week 2, Powell’s career totals are low: Just 24 catches for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns — both with the Falcons. But maybe he gets more involved with LA this season.

McVay has already been trying to find ways to get the ball into his hand, and Jefferson and Lance McCutcheon were both inactive again, meaning Powell should continue to climb the depth chart if things keep going his way.

The Rams have a tough NFC West battle with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but so far, McVay seems determined to get Powell more touches. More than that, any time you receive some encouraging words from a talent such as Kupp, you know things are going well.

The Rams might have found a hidden treasure in Brandon Powell.