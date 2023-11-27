Cooper Kupp Shares Strong Message on Rams Returning to Playoff Race

The Los Angeles Rams officially got eliminated from the playoff picture on November 27, 2022.

Times have drastically changed one year later.

By pounding the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 on Sunday, November 26, the Rams improved to 5-6. Now, they’re one of four teams with identical records in the NFC. That makes them a re-entry into the playoff chat.

Excitement has consumed the “Rams House” once again. L.A. is in a better position now one year later. Fans and analysts have reignited their belief in the Rams.

But how does captain Cooper Kupp feel about the re-chatter?

Cooper Kupp Shares Message on Playoff Talk

Kupp didn’t take long to share the approach the Rams are taking in hearing the “P” word.

“We’re all taking this one week at a time,” Kupp told reporters after the rout.

That doesn’t mean ignoring the playoffs is on the Rams’ mind.

“We obviously know what the goal is at the end of the day,” Kupp said. “You have to be near-sighted and say ‘what do we need to do this week to make sure we’re working towards that goal?’”

Still, Kupp and the Rams want a simple approach and mindset. The Rams may not be the 2021 version, but they’re certainly not the 2022 version either. Not at 5-6 and labeled “in the hunt” by playoff models. Yet again, Kupp says the Rams are taking a weekly approach towards the postseason goal.

“At the end of the season, we hope that things come together and it will give (us) an opportunity to play those extra games. We’re taking it one day at a time, and one week at a time,” Kupp said.

Update on Kupp’s Health

Kupp left momentarily during the 23-point trouncing with a hamstring ailment.

As Rams fans gasped seeing their Pro Bowl wideout go down, Kupp got them to exhale. He eventually returned to finish the afternoon. The Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player ended with 59 total snaps — the most among the wideouts per Pro Football Focus.

Kupp settled for three catches for 18 yards, though. His breakout counterpart Puka Nacua struggled as well with four catches for 27 yards.

But the WR1 for the Rams was still in high spirits after the win regarding his health.

“It’s alright. Just tweaked it a little bit on the first drive, but it’s fine,” Kupp said. “I’ve got the trainers, and they

make sure I’m taken care of. I’ll push through it.”

Can the Rams Become Playoff Material? A Look at Remaining Schedule

The Rams will need Kupp at full strength to take their “one week at a time” approach in their postseason quest. Unlike in ’22, the Rams don’t have a litany of names on injured reserve.

Outside of staying healthy, the Rams have two fierce gauntlets to scale soon in back-to-back weeks. The 7-4 Cleveland Browns are coming to town next. And this Browns team will likely be irate after dropping a 29-12 crucial AFC contest to the Denver Broncos. After that, the Rams take on the best team left on their schedule: the Baltimore Ravens at 9-3.

The schedule eases the next three games. The Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints are consecutive home opponents who are below .500. Then comes the road trip to New York to face the current 4-8 Giants to end 2023. The season ends in the Bay Area against a San Francisco 49ers team that defeated L.A. by just seven points.

The Rams will be in a stronger position for their postseason push by knocking off either the Browns or Ravens. Washington is facing a tough decision involving head coach Ron Rivera and the Giants are a loss away from being eliminated from the picture. The Saints have also struggled to put together consistency.

L.A. can aim to be at least 9-7 overall by the time they go to Levi’s Stadium. This push will have to include an upset or two.