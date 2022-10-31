Rams & Cooper Kupp to Face Bucs Team That Could Trade Ex-Playoff Hero

We know this for Sunday, November 6 down in Tampa for the rematch of the climatic NFC Divisional round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper Kupp is expected to suit up for the Los Angeles Rams — bad ankle and all.

But what Ram fans hope to know — can this offense rekindle the explosive nature that’s been missing in 2022?

Rams head coach Sean McVay spent the late morning of Monday, October 31 addressing the health of the Rams’ prized wide receiver who left the 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 30 with an ankle injury. And on Halloween, there was no fright from Ram fans, but instead a collective sigh of relief.

“Just a little lateral soft tissue swelling in that ankle,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters. “I think he’s gonna be OK. You guys all know how tough he is. So really just kind of managing that swelling, but fortunately there wasn’t anything structurally wrong, so that’s very positive news for us.”

The upcoming road contest against the Buccaneers presents a great opportunity to reignite the offense. Kupp is not only anticipated to play against the team that he caught nine passes for 183 yards and delivered the pulsating diving 44-yard grab to set up the walk-off field goal by Matt Gay, but a Bucs team that’s struggled in the last three games…and could now trade one of their prized defenders from their Super Bowl 55 run on the eve of the trade deadline.

Who the Bucs Could Deal Away

Per the NFL Network trio of insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Sean Murphy-Bunting could be on his final hours as a Buccaneer.

It’s quite the sudden falling out for the former starting cornerback — who just two seasons ago helped fuel the Bucs’ Super Bowl 55 run by delivering an interception in three straight playoff games before snatching the Vince Lombardi Trophy from the Kansas City Chiefs. He was lauded as a top underdog story on the Bucs having gone from under-recruited Mid-Major prospect to postseason hero for the Bucs.

“A starter during his first three seasons, Murphy-Bunting has seen his role diminish in 2022 and has missed the past two games with a quad injury, though he’s believed to be close to healthy now. Murphy-Bunting’s talent, experience (31 NFL starts), age (25) and cheap rookie contract (due about $1.41 million for the rest of 2022) make him a logical target and Tampa Bay will have suitors if it’s willing to move him,” the NFL Network report said.

Murphy-Bunting has witnessed a drastic snap decrease. He’s been limited to 42 total snaps this season per Pro Football Focus. His snaps also decreased significantly following the Super Bowl run — going from 1,141 in 2020 to 524 the following season.

Would Kupp & Murphy-Bunting Clash if Latter Stays With the Bucs?

As a slot cornerback, Murphy-Bunting would likely draw Kupp if he stays with the Bucs past the NFL trade deadline.

But in his last game versus Kupp and the Rams, he surrendered his most receiving yards among the four receivers he drew to Kupp with 35 on four receptions in the playoff contest.

Two days prior to the NFL Network report of potential trade deadline candidates, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave off the notion Murphy-Bunting will play against the Rams.

Bowles said Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Akiem Hicks are "close" to being able to return and play next week vs. Rams. "We'll see how close." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 28, 2022

However, once the clock strikes 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 1, the Rams and Kupp will find out if Murphy-Bunting is still on the roster.

Kupp Addresses Offensive Struggles

The Bucs team that was eliminated by the Rams faced the league’s seventh-best offense.

Now? The Rams have fallen to 28th overall. More telling, the Rams have only witnessed one 300-yard outing and one three-touchdown day from Matthew Stafford.

Injuries along the offensive line have played a significant part. But there have also been lapses in execution that have sparked the slow start as pointed out by McVay and Rams offensive players. The Rams continued to witness their offense struggle in their collapse against the 49ers.

“Second half, I thought there were just a few missed opportunities,” Kupp told reporters after the game.

But he’s confident things can turn around to where it used to be for the Rams.

“You know, we’re close. We’re so close to being able to make some really big plays,” Kupp said. “I do think we’re going to watch this film and say ‘You know, hey, we’re right there. There’s plays to be made. You know, we just have to do a better job of with those opps (opportunities) we make them count.”