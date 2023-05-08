Rams Called Fit for $63 Million Pro Bowler Facing Uncertain Future

Los Angeles Rams fans recall two offseasons ago when the franchise needed to make a bold trade for the backfield: Adding Sony Michel before going on their run to Super Bowl 56.

Granted, Michel’s addition stemmed from Cam Akers going down with a torn ACL. But, fast forward to 2023, the Rams again feature a backfield with question marks. But now, they’ve been called to look into adding a $63 million star facing his own question marks about his future in Dalvin Cook.

Dalvin Cook Facing Uncertain Future in Minnesota

Despite playing in four consecutive Pro Bowls, Cook is beginning to face a murky future with the Minnesota Vikings, with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter helping fuel the skepticism about Cook’s continuation with the Vikings on Sunday, May 7.

“I think there is some real question as to whether or not he will be in Minnesota this upcoming season,” Schefter said (h/t Dov Kleiman of Bro Bible). “I think it’s fair to say his future is in question.”

Even before Schefter’s report, the thought of Cook inside the “Rams House” sprouted. Bleacher Report’s Nate LaJoie shared via a live stream on Friday, May 5 why he believes Cook is a fit.

“[The Rams] have had a lot of trials and tribulations at running back ever since Todd Gurley made his exit,” LaJoie pointed out. “The Darrell Henderson experiment didn’t really work out. Cam Akers, when he’s at his best, I think he’s a very solid option, but we have seen him put the ball on the ground so many times. Getting a guy like Dalvin Cook, a true first and second down running back, I think that would be a safe option for Los Angeles.”

Here’s what additionally helps the Rams: He plays in a Rams-like attack in the twin cities. His head coach last season was former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell — and Cook still produced his fourth Pro Bowl and a 1,000-yard season playing in the Rams-stylized attack.

The Florida State standout would additionally enter a RB room with a fellow Seminole great in Akers. The chance of a unique and powerful 1-2 tandem can come into play inside the “Rams House” featuring two FSU guys. And this especially comes with Akers himself entering a contract year as he’s in the final season of his rookie deal.

Dilemma With Trying to Add Dalvin Cook

While Cook may be considered a “safe” option to turn the backfield unit into a strength, there are still some significant hurdles the Rams, and other NFL teams, will face in trying to add Cook.

For starters, Cook still has three years left on his five-year deal. His 2023 base salary sits at $10.4 million. Teams that attempt to work a trade with the Vikes would have to face the strong possibility of taking on his hefty salary.

Unfortunately for the Rams, their current cap space of $1.9 million would return to the red (or minus) side if they make a trade attempt for Cook. Although, LaJoie has reason to believe Cook wouldn’t be worth anything significant and can be worth a late-round sacrifice.

“He might go for as light a cost as a fifth-round draft choice next season,” LaJoie said.

When Michel was added to the Rams, L.A. sent a late-round pick as part of the deal with the New England Patriots — a sixth-rounder for the 2022 draft followed by a fourth-round selection for 2023.

At 27, Cook can still deliver up to three dominating seasons before he hits 30 — when running backs start showing their wear and tear. But, Cook is fully capable of igniting a struggling backfield…especially the Rams if brought over.