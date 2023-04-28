Rams Called on to Pursue Dynamic RB Facing a Potential Trade

This is the day the Los Angeles Rams will finally announce who will be the new players coming into the “Rams House.”

But day two of the 2023 NFL draft can also be a day the Rams pursue one positional need via trade — and by working some past Rams connections to make it happen.

The Detroit Lions caused quite the stir on the draft’s opening night by selecting Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama at No. 12 overall — who was given mostly second-round grades by various mock drafts. But now there’s a reason behind the move that was revealed by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on the morning of Friday, April 28 — one that involves their $8.5 million versatile running back D’Andre Swift.

“Sources: The Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit,” Fowler tweeted.

Swift is the same back who has given the Lions 25 career touchdowns as a running and receiving threat out of the backfield. He also has 2,878 yards from scrimmage in his three-season career per Pro Football Reference.

Ex-Rams Exec Sounded Off on D’Andre Swift’s Future

If there’s any further fuel into Swift facing a murky future in the Motor City, it came from the rhetoric by general manager Brad Holmes (Ex-Rams director of college scouting) in addressing his versatile running back.

“Yeah, I mean, D’Andre, he’s still on our roster. He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, (the Gibbs pick) hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but, you know, it is early,” Holmes told the Detroit media afterward (h/t Colton Pouncy of The Athletic).

If one were to decipher that statement, the GM sounds open to moving on from Swift — especially with implying “it is early” in addressing the Lions’ running back room featuring Swift.

The fact the Lions selected Gibbs before the top 15 will more than likely reset the salary cap market for the Lions. Gibbs is being projected to make more than $3.2 million with his 2023 cap per Spotrac.

Swift, meanwhile, has his base salary set for $1.7 million before becoming a unrestricted free agent for 2024.

D’Andre Swift Would Immediately Fit Rams Offense

While head coach Sean McVay loved what he saw out of Cam Akers toward the end of the 2022 season with three consecutive 100-yard games, running back is still a need heading into day two of the draft.

During the season, the Rams parted ways with Jake Funk and Darrell Henderson. They’re currently left with Akers, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers as the lone active backs for 2023.

Swift would be a fit instantly given his ability to rack up the yards through land and air.

On handoffs, the 5-foot-9, 211-pound Swift has averaged more than four yards a carry — including his career-high 5.5 last season. He’s also scored either five or eight rushing touchdowns each season. As a receiver, he’s averaged 52 receptions every season and nearly 400 receiving yards.

The Rams could still opt for the draft to address the backfield. Options like Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda from Pittsburgh has spoken to the franchise during the pre-draft process (met with the team before Pitt’s Pro Day on March 29). Kendre Miller of Texas Christian also spoke with the Rams. There’s also local prospect Zach Charbonnet of UCLA, who’s become a trending day two pick.

But, the thought of adding Swift to this Rams offense has to be enticing for a team needing RB help — especially given his current base salary and the versatility he brings.