Rams Super Bowl 56 Winner Breaks Silence on Returning to L.A. Offense

For a team that became in dire need of running back help, the Los Angeles Rams did more than dip into the free agent market. They reunited with someone who hadn’t been inside their locker room in nearly 11 months.

The Rams welcomed back a key piece from their Super Bowl 56 run in Darrell Henderson, who was waived on November 22 just two days after the team fell to the New Orleans Saints. Before his departure from L.A., “Hendo” scored a combined eight touchdowns in a reserve running back role during the Super Bowl 56 run.

But Henderson is officially back in L.A. amid the backfield getting decimated with injuries. Kyren Williams has his left ankle wrapped and is seen in practices with a walking scooter. The No. 2 option Ronnie Rivers is dealing with a PCL ailment.

Following his Tuesday, October 17 signing, Henderson broke his silence about reuniting with the Rams.

What is Henderson’s New Plan & Attitude Now?

Before his L.A. return, Henderson had stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and even the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Henderson spoke with the L.A. media following the Rams’ Wednesday, October 18 practice. What’s his new plan now that he’s back in the Rams’ offense?

“I’m just here to do whatever they ask me to do and help this team win,” Henderson answered.

Still, he understands his new situation in his second stint inside the “Rams House.”

“I mean, you’ve just got to take advantage of every opportunity. And that’s what I’m here to do,” Henderson said.

Is This Offense the Same? Or Different From Henderson’s Last L.A. Appearance?

With Henderson returning to a system he knows, there’s no need for him to study the playbook, right?

Not necessarily. He’s noticed some verbiage changes.

“It’s some a little different details and the wording is different,” Henderson said.

Part of it is because this time, Liam Coen isn’t his offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur has handled the OC reins this season in his first L.A. season. Henderson has had to find himself getting back up to speed with the Rams.

“But I’m just relaying it and going as I go. And it’s starting to click with me,” Henderson said. “So you never know when the time is going to come.”

Will Henderson Play in Week 7 Contest?

Again, Henderson is coming into a Rams backfield that suddenly had some roster makeshift changes. Williams and Rivers are both ruled out for the Week 7 home game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams were left with rookie Zach Evans and veteran Royce Freeman, the latter on the practice squad. Along with Henderson, veteran free agent Myles Gaskin was added to help give L.A. depth.

As for who gets their roster promotion, head coach Sean McVay went from telling reporters Wednesday that all four have impressed to revealing if “Hendo” will be good to go Sunday.

“He’s a guy that’s going to be up and active this week,” McVay told reporters on Friday, October 20.

As for what role Henderson will have, including possibly starting, remains to be seen. But back to Henderson, he’s ready for his renewed role on the Rams.

“Like I said, whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do it and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability. That’s what they called me for,” Henderson said.