Ex-Rams $4 Million Starter Suggested for NFC Contender: Analyst

There are still former Los Angeles Rams starters in search of their next NFL home with 2023 minicamps soon to begin.

One of them is former running back Darrell Henderson, who was once on a $4,212,005 deal with the franchise and owns a Super Bowl ring from the 2021 season. “Hendo” remains a free agent, but Brad Speilberger of Pro Football Focus suggests the Ex-starter for the Rams can join this aspiring contender: The Dallas Cowboys.

Why ‘Hendo’ is Called a Fit for Dallas

Speilberger dove into this reason why “Hendo” is a Cowboys fit: His knack for explosive rushes.

“The former Los Angeles Rams third-round pick was waived last season and landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was productive as an early-down runner in 2020-2021, earning an 83.8 rushing grade that ranked 14th among running backs. His 40 explosive rushes over the span also ranked in the top 20,” Speilberger wrote.

There’s more to Henderson being called a potential Cowboy. Dallas may have addressed the departure of Ezekiel Elliott through the 2023 draft, but still has top running back and Pro Bowler Tony Pollard on the mend. Pollard continues to recover from his significant fibula injury from the NFC Divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Dallas awaits the return of top running back Tony Pollard from a broken leg and added dynamic scat back Deuce Vaughn out of Kansas State with an NFL Draft video that caused a lot of tears nationwide, but the team still needs an early-down bruiser who can lower his shoulder and fall forward behind a good push from the offensive line,” Speilberger wrote.

State of Dallas RB Room Could Intrigue the Ex-Ram

Vaughn, despite being undersized at 5-foot-6, is still drawing intrigue for Dallas fans for his elusiveness and versatility as runner and receiver. Pollard, meanwhile, is officially RB1 for the Cowboys now that the franchise has parted ways with the former 2016 fourth overall pick Elliott.

However, the entire room outside of Pollard remains a question mark — hence the belief Dallas is better off adding a veteran with past Super Bowl winning experience.

Malik Davis remains on the raw side after collecting 161 yards on just 38 carries last season. The Cowboys do have another past Super Bowl winner in Ronald Jones, who was not only in a backfield featuring Leonard Fournette with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season, but won with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Jones, however, has seen a significant decline in his yardage since accumulating 978 yards during that ’20 campaign and was limited to just 70 with K.C.

Henderson would be considered a depth piece especially with a rather uncertain backfield for Dallas from Pollard’s recovery period to if Vaughn can establish himself immediately. “Hendo” would be given another opportunity to showcase his long-striding runs and receiving ability in a rotational role if brought over.

Other Fits for ‘Hendo’

Outside of Dallas, there are other places worth keeping an eye on for Henderson.

The Minnesota Vikings could be looking for a depth piece especially with the constant chatter of four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook being traded. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is already familiar with Henderson as the Rams’ offensive coordinator during their run to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Henderson delivered a combined eight touchdowns running and receiving with O’Connell.

The Los Angeles Chargers are another with an uncertain future involving their star running back. Like Cook, Austin Ekeler has been the subject of trade rumblings. There’s plenty of past Ram connections on the Bolts for Henderson — from Morgan Fox, to Sebastian Joseph-Day to head coach Brandon Staley.