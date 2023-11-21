Rams Make Bold Move to Waive RB Ahead of Cardinals Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams and Darrell Henderson Jr. reunion became short-lived.

The franchise made the decision to waive “Hendo,” on Tuesday, November 21 five days before facing the Arizona Cardinals. In addition to Henderson, L.A. terminated from the practice squad Cameron McCutcheon, a defensive back.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall RB Darrell Henderson

Departing with Henderson is the more bolder move. That decision points to a prized playmaker returning.

Kyren Williams Returning to the Rams?

Signs are indicating the Rams will welcome back Kyren Williams by moving Henderson.

The 2022 fifth rounder was out with an ankle injury. Williams was even seen with a walking scooter during practices in Thousand Oaks.

Williams, though, emerged as a breakout playmaker prior to his injury. He racked up 456 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns in five starts before going down with his ankle sprain.

Furthermore, Williams’ emergence convinced the Rams to trade former starter Cam Akers. Williams responded by producing two 100-yard games. One of those games was his 158-yard performance in his last action — which was against the Cards.

The Rams will welcome back Williams’ bullish runs like this one against Arizona.

How did Rams Fans React to Darrell Henderson Waive?

Henderson parts ways with the Rams for the second time in his career.

He got first released in November 2022. He and the Rams sever ties one year later. However, Henderson was viewed more as an emergency need.

Williams’ ankle injury, plus Ronnie Rivers’ PCL injury, forced the Rams to lure him back in. “Hendo” ends up playing in four games total for the Rams.

He re-earned his first NFL action on October 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 5-foot-8 back tallied 61 yards on 18 carries and crossed the end zone once. From there, his carries diminished.

The former Memphis Tiger settled for 12 carries for 31 yards against the Dallas Cowboys the following week. Then he combined for 16 carries for 20 yards and one touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Royce Freeman began to see increased action in the L.A. backfield.

Was there bitterness from Ram fans in watching Henderson leave again? There was mixed feelings.

“Thank you once again Hendo!” one fan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One fan, however, said on X “Hendo deserved to stay in the team.”

Another fan hoped the Rams would keep him because of his receiving ability.

One last Rams fan, though, felt this decision points to clearing room for Williams to return.

How Has Cardinals Run Defense Fared Since the Rams Game?

Again, Williams’ potential return for Sunday, November 26 in Glendale, Arizona, puts him against the last NFL defense he shredded.

As a team, the Rams accumulated 179 rushing yards in the last contest versus the Cards. But has Arizona improved since then?

Turns out first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon has spearheaded an improved unit from that Rams game. In the following week, the Seahawks mustered just 115 team rushing yards. The Baltimore Ravens, the AFC’s current top seed, wound up with 130 ground-based yards in Arizona’s near upset of them. Only the Atlanta Falcons racked up the most rushing yards at 184 against the Cards’ run defense — and that was in Arizona’s 25-23 win.

The Cards surrendered 111 yards on the ground last Sunday, November 19, against the Houston Texans. Williams, should he play, will still face a unit struggling to bottle the run as the Cards rank 26th in yards allowed.