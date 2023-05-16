Rams Suggested to Monitor Potential Tensions Involving $140 Million Star

Could a $140 million NFL star be in a tense state with his current team? Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders certainly sparked some conversations during an interview with The Ringer released Tuesday, May 16 — the kind that ought to get the Los Angeles Rams to monitor this situation closely.

Speaking with Mirin Fader of The Ringer, the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver who was traded to the Silver and Black one offseason ago got brutally honest about the current state of the Raiders’ front office decision-making.

“[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent,” he says. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

This points to Adams being kept in the loop regarding the roster moves involving the Raiders. However, one of those moves was releasing longtime franchise quarterback Derek Carr this offseason — the WR’s Ex-college football wide receiver at Fresno State and one of Adams’ closest friends. Also, the Raiders didn’t pull off any splash trades or signings that would be considered in the magnitude of the Adams deal last year.

Why the Comments Should Grab the Attention of the Rams

Based off the wording of that quote, it’s sounding like Adams currently has little enthusiasm for the direction the Raiders are going in.

Adams is coming off a disappointing 6-11 season with the Raiders…which began with high expectations of a Super Bowl run. The Raiders signed two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Rams’ Golden State rival the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo, however, has had an oft-injured and widely criticized career. Adams, meanwhile, is entering his 30s…and is now in a stage of his career where father time and having final chances at chasing a Super Bowl ring have surfaced into the picture.

Here’s why the Adams news is worth monitoring on the Rams’ side.

For starters, the current WR room for the Rams comes with this situation: Van Jefferson entering a contract year and 2021 second rounder Tutu Atwell facing a make-or-break year. Jefferson has been the more productive wideout of the two and, like Adams and Atwell, was another second rounder. Moving Jefferson would mean the next team takes on his $1.375 million base salary for the rest of his current deal, while Atwell is set for close to $1.2 million with his base salary. The Rams, though, may feel more compelled to see how both perform one more time this fall.

Outside of the WR room, putting Adams on the Rams places him with another LaFleur…this time Mike. Adams was with his older brother in Green Bay. Mike is known as a WR guru, and he helped oversee the 49ers’ wideouts under Kyle Shanahan while also helping turn Garrett Wilson into a 1,000-yard WR for the New York Jets.

Third, with Adams’ prowess toward routes and releases, he’s perfect for Sean McVay and his offense that calls for shifts, motions and applying pressure on the defense. Just imagine Adams in this offense, plus forming a tandem with Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp.

Why it Would Still be a Challenge for the Rams

Again, Adams’ words sparks worry for Raider nation — but additionally sparks intrigue for teams who may have an aggressive plan in the works to go after Adams.

However, this won’t be easy…including for the Rams if they were to pursue the All-Pro.

Adams did not request a trade, but merely gave his honesty about the state of the Raiders. Even if there were any thoughts of a swap, Adams holds a dead cap of $54.3 million, which makes him a hard asset to move.

Worst case scenario is that teams wait until after the 2023 season to see if Adams demands a trade or release. Or, he becomes more confident about the direction the Silver and Black are going in. Adams did tell Fader: “I’m going to have to buy into this and be optimistic as possible.”

Still, a Rams franchise known for making aggressive pursuits probably should be watchful of which direction Adams and the Raiders go in.