Rams Earn Notable Reactions for ‘One of the Best Late Signings’

Five days away from official kickoff of mandatory minicamp, and the Los Angeles Rams ended up adding one more option for Sean McVay and the offense on Thursday, June 8.

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams went on to sign veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who was last seen with the Baltimore Ravens but also has Super Bowl experience with winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the Kansas City Chiefs from the 2019 season.

“Another weapon for the #Rams: Per @KatzBrosSports, LA has agreed to terms with veteran WR Demarcus Robinson,” Rapoport tweeted.

Ravens Reporter Takes Liking to Signing, Plus Other Reactions

The Rams adding Robinson on a one-year deal earned its share of online strong and mixed opinions. But one Baltimore area reporter liked the move the Rams are making.

“One of the best late signs of this offseason. Good for D-Rob finding himself a new team. And now he gets to play on a good offense with a good passing production. Wish him well. He was solid here despite all the quarterback changes and our offensive coordinator being Greg Roman,” said Baltimore area sports editor Pedro H. Rhormes.

Others, but this time on the side of the “Rams House,” also chimed in with positivity on the signing.

“I think this is very good pickup. The former Raven and Chief brings good experience and ability to the position group. I suspect he will be in the rotation and even make an impact,” said the Twitter account Rams on Film via social media, who added that this “good pickup” should help Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Robinson becomes not only the second wide receiver signing to the Rams in the past week, but he and fellow newcomer Tyler Johnson both come to the Rams with their past taste of winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy — as Johnson’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Robinson and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Blaine Grisak of SB Nation, though, began to draw a theory that Robinson and Johnson could be pushing to rework the Rams’ current WR rotation.

“Within the last 10 days, the Rams have now added two wide receivers in Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson,” Grisak posted. “If this means anything, it’s that they aren’t content at WR behind the top 4-5 guys. Clearly trying to add some experience.”

New State of Rams WR Room: Who Could Become the Odd Men Out?

Kupp made a return to OTAs following paternity leave on Tuesday, June 6. The Rams have been impressed with rookie Puka Nacua.

The rest of the room, though, isn’t exactly at full strength right now. But likely will be by training camp.

Still, the addition of Robinson now presents new thoughts on a remodeled WR room. The current now shapes up like this:

Kupp, now entering his seventh season.

Van Jefferson, who’s entering season four.

Ben Skowronek, who played some fullback briefly and is entering year three.

Tutu Atwell, also heading into his third season.

The rookie Nacua is the lone draft pick of 2023 in this group.

Austin Trammell, an undrafted signing from last year.

Lance McCutcheon, also a UDFA addition in 2022.

2023 UDFA signings are — Xavier Smith (Florida A&M), Sam James (West Virginia), Tyler Hudson (Louisville) and Braxton Burmeister (San Diego State).

Now, Robinson and Johnson are heading into this group…and the thinking here is that the first five WRs mentioned are safe with their roster spots, but the veterans could be there to eventually push out the ones who came in as undrafted players. Already, one fan believes Robinson could make a strong case to get worked into the starting rotation for one of the Rams’ famed schemes.

“Newly signed Rams WR Demarcus Robinson has a serious chance to be a Starter for the Rams in their 11-Personnel (3 WR) Offense,” the fan said, who also posted Robinson’s film from his brief stop with the Ravens.