‘What a Feeling!’ DeSean Jackson Reacts to His Long TD

How quickly DeSean Jackson went from admitting to being “a little frustrated” over his lack of plays to nearly blowing the SoFi Stadium roof off through one play on Sunday, September 26, with the defending Super Bowl champions on the other side.

And this play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only captured the “D-Jax” of old, but finally showed why the Los Angeles Rams brought him in via free agency and got the 34-year-old to post the below caption.

On the opening series of the third quarter, Jackson streaked past two Buccaneer defensive backs and was all alone on this 75-yard strike that got the “Rams House” to erupt like a volcano full of euphoria.

The explosive touchdown put the Rams up 21-7 before cruising to the 34-24 home win in Inglewood. And that field explosion set social media aflame.

Online Reactions to “D-Jax” Bomb

Before that SoFi strike occurred, Stafford twice tried to hit Jackson deep but both passes fell short…all in the effort to give Jackson more targets and touches.

Boy Desean Jackson is still running by folks… Stafford short arms it. He’s 1 for 6 so far. He was brought to LA so Sean McVay had a dude when the other team had one at QB. Welp, let’s see. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 26, 2021

Then the 75-yarder let loose the loud roars. That long range six-pointer put Jackson in elite company, per ESPN Stats and Info.

DeSean Jackson's 75-yd TD rec against the Bucs today was his 9th career TD rec of 75 yds or more. That ties him with Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for the most 75+ yd TD rec in NFL history (Source: @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/GLHfpyXckD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2021

He’s also officially three away from joining the legendary Jerry Rice on this list.

Most 50-yard TD in NFL history: Jerry Rice 36

DESEAN JACKSON 33

Randy Moss 29

Terrell Owens 27

Lance Alworth 27 pic.twitter.com/B7tKUNYuXw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

But after that 75-yarder, the reactions through tweets poured in. ESPN personality Bomani Jones cracked this joke about Jackson.

desean jackson will be 50 years old and i'll still think he could run past nfl defensive backs. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 26, 2021

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman was left in awe with how a man near his mid-30’s can still run that fast.

DeSean Jackson’s #1 skill has always been outrunning people for deep touchdowns and it’s kinda wild that he’s still doing it at 34. That’s not a role which should age well — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 26, 2021

Josiah Johnson gave “D-Jax” an electric crip walk gif, as a tribute to the popular dance from Jackson’s native L.A.

Desean Jackson after catching the TD pass from Stafford pic.twitter.com/4r2PBCIdna — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 26, 2021

Finally, the social media account of Jackson’s college alma mater chimed in.

Jackson Reacts to Reporters on First Rams TD

Jackson entered this game with 56 career touchdowns. He additionally had this drought: His last 100-yard day came on September 8, 2019 against Washington.

Well, he crossed the end zone in the same city where he scored his first touchdowns at nearby Darby Park and ended the day with this stat line: Three catches, 120 yards, an average of 40 yards a catch and the 75-yarder.

That play was so energizing, that “D-Jax” got the 35-year-old head coach of the Rams Sean McVay to sprint in excitement and looked like he was trying to keep up with his receiver himself. Jackson said to the L.A. media that McVay was the first one to greet him after the long bomb.

“I looked up, I came out the tunnel and I see him right there. He’s the first one there,” Jackson said. “I didn’t realize that it was going to be him. But we’ve got such a special relationship over the years. For him to be the first person I saw, it’s special.”

The touchdown is proof of the following: Jackson’s speed is yet to age and as it’s been the case over the years, the moment “D-Jax” gets behind defenders, it’s automatic six points — and this time he scored his latest deep pass in his hometown.

“I know my speed. Once I feel like I’m ahead of a defender, I feel like no one can catch me,” Jackson said. “Over the years, it’s just doing what I do: Bringing that flash to the game.”