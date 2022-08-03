Free Agent All-Pro Responds to Odell Beckham Jr.’s NFL Message

Who could have a pair of three-time Pro Bowl wide receivers together? The Los Angeles Rams or the Dallas Cowboys? And could it be realistic?

As of Wednesday, August 3, both teams are missing a key wide receiver — the Cowboys after James Washington was carted off the field during their Monday practice in Oxnard and the Rams with Van Jefferson dealing with a bad knee that kept him out of the “Back Together Saturday” practice, which head coach Sean McVay called “a little tweak” that will require some minor surgery.

Two free agent wide receivers took to social media and with one online exchange, got the attention of NFL fans of both teams. Those wideouts: Dez Bryant and Super Bowl 56 champion Odell Beckham Jr.

One ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Playing in Dallas

Both Bryant and Beckham have hit the gym hard as NFL teams all ramp up training camp, including the two franchises practicing approximately two hours in road travel distance from each other.

Bryant, 33, was featured in an online video uploaded by him performing one-legged squats. That prompted a reply from Beckham.

“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king,” Beckham said.

Bryant responded…saying he “wouldn’t mind” embracing the star on the field one more time.

“I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!!” Bryant responded to OBJ.

Bryant, though, revealed that he’s pivoted in another direction outside of running routes.

“But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment,” Bryant continued.

Bryant’s last NFL stop was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He hasn’t been on a roster since. There are fans, though, who would love to see both Pro Bowlers comprise half of the Cowboys’ receiving quartet that already has two 1,000-yard receivers in Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

FACTS! Ceedee | Dez | Odell | MG13 🔥 https://t.co/DU2oI0kcVz — Koh 🏴 (@Blackkomugi) August 3, 2022

“Sounds like you wanna come to Texas too,” replied another Cowboys fan to OBJ.

The FanSided Cowboys site The Landry Hat is on board with an OBJ and Bryant pairing.

We will take both Dez and OBJ, please. https://t.co/gYNmVFFMwG — The Landry Hat (@LandryHat) August 2, 2022

It’s not the first time the two Pro Bowlers had their names linked together online. Mentioned in this Heavy on Rams story back on November 1, 2021, it was Bryant who sent the suggestion to the Rams that they add OBJ following the blockbuster Von Miller trade.

Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well? — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 1, 2021

But as far as being teammates, Bryant helped put a squash to that rumor and hope for some NFL fans by mentioning how he’s become more involved with Personal Corner, which is a Web3 project he’s a part of.

Yes but I’m more interested in building out my project for the athlete at the moment https://t.co/q9wifrKtiN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 3, 2022

Where Will OBJ Land?

Beckham continues to have his name plastered as a high priority free agent for the month of August.

Heavy’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo wrote how he believes OBJ would be a fit for the Cowboys.

“If Beckham is fully healthy, he would provide veteran leadership and explosive playmaking ability, particularly in the vertical passing game, opposite CeeDee Lamb in Dak Prescott’s supporting cast. With Lamb serving as the offense’s top target, Beckham has the chance to thrive as a reliable pass-catcher with upside, especially down the stretch — a time when the Cowboys have faltered significantly in recent years,” Lombardo wrote.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team right now has “no urgency” in adding a WR in the wake of Washington’s injury.

Which leaves one last NFC team that could still very well capitalize on Beckham’s availability — the Rams. McVay has already made it clear that he wants OBJ back inside the “Rams House.”

McVay then told The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue on Monday that he and the Rams are figuring out when to get OBJ “back at some point.”