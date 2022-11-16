Super Bowl Starter, 2-Time Pro Bowler Called Emergency Need for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are already one lineup change away from rolling with their 10th different offensive line starting unit this season.

This additionally means that one of the most important areas in the trenches, the blindside protector, will be going with their third left tackle option moving forward — as Ty Nsekhe had to handle the reins against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 13.

Emergency depth is once again a pressing need in the “Rams House.” And now, the Rams have lost their second blindside protector for the rest of the season, with Alaric Jackson going on injured reserve to deal with blood clots as announced by head coach Sean McVay in his Tuesday, November 15 Zoom session with reporters. The Rams are already without original starting LT Joe Noteboom with a torn Achilles.

Jackson, who was putting together a solid season as a swingman lineman at guard and tackle and only allowed one sack on 272 pass blocking attempts per Pro Football Focus, reacted to missing out the rest of the season early Wednesday morning on November 16.

“I appreciate everyone who has reached out and I will weather this storm through the strength of God, minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK,” Jackson tweeted while using the hashtag “God’s plan.”

Are the Rams running out of options to help protect a healthier Matthew Stafford or John Wolford and Bryce Perkins with eight games remaining? Turns out there’s one available free agent out there with credentials that includes Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl win…and may convince the Rams to lure him in as a depth need moving forward.

Who’s Still Available?

The former first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft Eric Fisher is still out there.

Fisher, 31, was once the first building block of the Andy Reid era of the Kansas City Chiefs and went on to earn two Pro Bowl trips toward the tail end of his K.C. stay. And included in that stay? The Super Bowl 54 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The towering 6-foot-7 Fisher had to come back from his own setback one year ago: A torn Achilles. And he miraculously returned in Week 2 for the Indianapolis Colts against, guess who? The Rams.

Big lift for Indy: #Colts LT Eric Fisher, whose recovery from a torn Achilles happened faster than anyone imagined, is expected to start Sunday vs. the #Rams, source said. The Pro Bowler debuts to protect Carson Wentz. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

Fisher Called Top 5 Still Available Free Agent

After his lone season with the Colts, the standout from Central Michigan hasn’t been picked up by anyone in need of offensive line help.

Sportskeeda labeled Fisher one of the five best free agents still out there back on November 9.

“He went the entire offseason without a new deal and sits on the open market for a team in need of offensive line help. Fisher was a Pro Bowler as recently as the 2020 season and may want one more shot at glory before calling it a career,” Steven Kubitza of Sportskeeda wrote.

Perhaps there are questions remaining on Fisher’s knee. Or perhaps teams may shy away from Fisher after allowing seven sacks in a season four times in his career per PFF. But, his most recent Pro Bowl performance was the 2020 season. He’s also been a captain before, which means he’ll know how to navigate through struggles having seen it at Indy.

Given the current state of the Rams, plus the renewed need for left tackle depth, Fisher is labeled the best option still out there if the Rams were to pivot that direction.