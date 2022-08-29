Popular Rams Coach Gives Blunt Take on Aaron Donald Snub: ‘I’m Pissed’

The NFL Network finally completed its annual Top 100 players list on Sunday, August 28 and many who watched the program felt this was the year someone from the Los Angeles Rams would claim No. 1.

Cooper Kupp came close, cracking the top five at No. 4. Then came Aaron Donald inside the top three…

But “A.D.” went No. 2. And No. 1 overall as voted by players? Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This sparked some vocal reactions online. Notably from one of the more popular coaches on the Super Bowl champions’ staff.

‘I’m Pissed’

One of the more blunt opinions on social media came from the Twitter account of Eric Henderson, the man who helps coach up Donald and the Rams’ front line on defense.

The 39-year-old Henderson, who has been with the Rams since 2019, didn’t mince words when he posted his reaction to Donald’s No. 1 snub.

“See now I’m pissed NFL Network,” Henderson tweeted. “You can’t be serious, this was an easy one to get right and you just drop the ball. Wow! How is that even possible.”

Henderson has helped produce one of the league’s best defensive line units with Donald as the centerpiece. Donald continues to be dominant as he enters his 30s — with five consecutive double digit sack seasons. Donald also won the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award with Henderson as his DL coach.

Henderson, though, believes this will add more fuel for Donald’s fire in 2022.

“Ha, as if we need more motivation,” Henderson said.

See now I’m pissed @nflnetwork you can’t be serious, this was an easy one to get right and you just drop the ball. Wow! How is that even possible🤷🏾‍♂️ Ha, as if we need more motivation @AaronDonald97 #DAWGWORK🐕 — Eric Henderson (@Coach_Henny) August 29, 2022

He wasn’t the only vocal response to Donald coming in at No. 2.

Another Prominent Rams Account Blasts the Ranking

Even the Rams Twitter account got involved on the ripping of the NFL Network.

They went this route: Redid a popular meme online with a Donald theme twist.

“Yeah so he’s ranked number two in the top 100 despite making two plays that sealed a trip to the Super Bowl and to win the Super Bowl,” the post read. “Not to mention since 2014 he leads the league in QB pressures and sacks. I mean an absolute unit unstoppable he’s the goat.”

That remixed photo is below.

YEAH SO HES RANKED NUMBER TWO IN THE TOP 100 DESPITE MAKING TWO PLAYS THAT SEALED A TRIP TO THE SUPER BOWL AND TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL NOT TO MENTION SINCE 2014 HE LEADS THE LEAGUE IN QB PRESSURES AND SACKS I MEAN AN ABSOLUTE UNIT UNSTOPPABLE HES THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/eOwNT7OoUv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 29, 2022

Henderson and the Rams accounts were vocal. But what about “A.D’s” teammates?

Kupp & Ramsey Post Notable Reactions Online

Kupp was considered by many to be among the contenders for the top spot. After all, he went on to lead the NFL in all three major receiving categories of receptions, yards and touchdowns before earning Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player honors.

Kupp, though, went the selfless route instead of blasting the 2022 rankings. He mentioned how glad he was to be joined by Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“Thankful to be surrounded by those two and 50+ others focused on a singular pursuit. Ready to get this thing started!” Kupp said.

I 👀 you @AaronDonald97 and @jalenramsey. Glad we're on the same team! Thankful to be surrounded by those two and 50+ others focused on a singular pursuit. Ready to get this thing started! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) August 29, 2022

The verbose All-Pro Ramsey, who came in at No. 9 overall and was the highest ranked cornerback in the Top 100, praised both Kupp and Donald — sharing the same sentiment Kupp made online.

“My dawgs! It’s an inspiration just being around y’all on a daily forreal!” Ramsey posted.

My dawgs! It’s an inspiration just being around y’all on a daily forreal! 🤟🏾 https://t.co/wSfKtWi5lS — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 29, 2022

But Henderson isn’t the first Rams representative to blast the network’s rankings. Andrew Whitworth called the Top 100 “a joke” and “popularity contest” — even revealing how it’s false that all the players vote.