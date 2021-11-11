Rams Nearly Claimed a Familiar Face Off Waivers: Report

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams are wide receiver needy — with the unit dealing with season-ending injuries involving two 2021 draft picks and DeSean Jackson lasting seven games before joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

And yes, there’s the Odell Beckham Jr. possibility, which has Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson going on NFL Total Access believing OBJ is perfect for the Rams.

But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams came close to adding a wide receiver. And he’s a familiar face and name for the franchise.

Who the Rams Nearly Claimed

Josh Reynolds nearly had his reunion with the Rams.

Via Fowler at 3:31 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 10, the Rams placed a claim on the waived wide receiver from the Tennessee Titans. However, the Detroit Lions claimed dibs on Reynolds.

According to Spotrac, Reynolds originally signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Titans featuring a base salary of $750,000.

Reynolds, however, asked for his release from the Titans on Tuesday, November 9. The Lions picked him up one day later.

Reynolds only played in three games with the Titans according to Pro Football Reference, with his final game in Titans attire coming on Halloween against the Indianapolis Colts. He did not record any stats against his former team the Rams on Sunday, November 7 in Tennessee’s 28-16 road win at SoFi Stadium as he was listed as inactive.

While the 26-year-old Reynolds would have had a new Rams quarterback throwing him the ball in Matthew Stafford, he would’ve returned to a Rams WR unit with guys he’s ran routes with before: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee.

And the 26-year-old Reynolds emerged as the third WR option in the Rams’ air attack last season — catching 52 passes for 618 yards which represented career-highs for him and placed him third on the team.

He had his best regular season outing versus the Seattle Seahawks on November 15, 2020 when he grabbed 8 passes for 94 yards.

Reynolds, though, will officially reunite with his old Rams QB Jared Goff in the Motor City. Goff himself spoke about Reynolds’ availability on the waiver wire…which came before the Lions swooped him up.





Rams Add New Additions, Including Luring Back one DL

While the Rams lost out on getting the 6-foot-3 Reynolds back to L.A., they did make two new roster additions.

And one of them is a defensive lineman who didn’t take long to return to the team:

That’s right, Jonah Williams went from being added to the Minnesota Vikings’ trenches to returning one week later. Via the Vikings’ website, Williams failed a physical exam which prompted his departure from the Vikes. Williams will return to the Rams’ practice squad.

Meanwhile, Brooks is a practice squad promotion for the Rams defense. He first entered the league as a sixth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.