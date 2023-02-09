Rams Fans Call for Ex-$31 Million Starter’s Return Following New Hire

Ryan Wendell is going from “Bills Mafia” to the “Rams House,” as he’s in the process of filling the vacant offensive line coach position for the Los Angeles Rams as reported by Dan Graziano of ESPN on Wednesday evening, February 8.

Now comes this: Who would be willing to follow Wendell to Los Angeles? Plus also reunite with Sean McVay?

Well, the first name to come to mind by Rams fans is a former Ram once signed to a five-year, $31,347,235 deal and is nearing the end of the line: Rodger Saffold.

The Rams Brothers podcast are one who are believers the unrestricted free agent Saffold should be the other member of the Buffalo Bills who joins Wendell…and complete a homecoming in the “Rams House.”

“Ryan Wendell is a great hire as the Rams’ new offensive line coach. Think them stealing from one of [Aaron] Kromer’s top guys & adding another 36 year old with tons of upside/playing experience was exactly what they wanted to do. Last step, sign Rodger Saffold as he’s a UFA this year,” they said.

Analyst & Other Fans Sound Off, Including Ones Trying to Coax Saffold to Return

Blaine Grisak of SB Nation was another who sounded off on the thought of Saffold returning. Grisak additionally pointed out how adding Saffold could help finally fill a void at the spot he originally left behind.

“Ever since Saffold went to Tennessee, the Rams have struggled at times to fill the void that he left at guard. That absence was felt immediately in 2019 when the Rams struggled to replace Saffold until they traded for Austin Corbett. The offensive line ranked among the worst in the NFL for much of that season,” Grisak wrote. “Once he settled in, Corbett offered some of that consistency in 2020 and 2021 and David Edwards has been solid for a fifth round pick. However, for many years, Saffold was the epitome of consistency on the Rams offensive line.”

Grisak adds Saffold is the top replacement should one Super Bowl winning member of the offensive line leave via free agency.

“With David Edwards set to hit free agency, the Rams once again have a potential hole to fill at left guard this offseason,” Grisak wrote. “Saffold has a market-value of just $5.4M according to Spotrac, meaning he would be an affordable option for the Rams. However, you could make the case that paying a 34-year old guard $5.4M isn’t a wide use of limited resources.”

Before losing his assistant OL coach to the Rams, Saffold put out a tweet with the words “I can’t wait to prove everyone wrong next year.” Ram fans have now responded to his post persuading him to return.

“Come back to the horns,” one fan responded.

“Just come back,” another fan said.

Can Saffold Help Fix Rams’ OL Misfortunes?

While there are those fans who hope Saffold rejoins Wendell, is he a prime fit to help turn around the Rams’ misfortunes in the trenches?

For starters, he turns 35 before training camps start up in the league. But perhaps age won’t be a concern as he’s appeared in two Pro Bowls the last two seasons. He’s additionally kept himself healthy since 2016 — starting in 15 or 16 games each season.

However, for a team that’s aiming to slice the number of sacks down from the 59 they allowed last season, Saffold’s pressure number could be what prevents a reunion. Grisak is one who believes, overall, that the Rams shouldn’t lure him back.

“Yes, the Rams hired the Bills Asst. OL Coach. Yes, Rodger Saffold is a FA this offseason and played for the Bills. No, the Rams should not sign Saffold. Allowed 42 pressures last year which were the most in his career,” Grisak posted. And the 42 pressures was the most allowed by Saffold since his rookie season with the Rams in 2010 (40).

But again, Wendell coming over is fueling the hope of Ram fans seeing Saffold come full circle in L.A.