NFC Contender Turns to Ex-Rams Starter to Fill Final Spot: Report

Week 3 of the 2021 season became one of the final home games for Kenny Young with the Los Angeles Rams. That was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he was dealt away to the Denver Broncos via trade on the eve of the NFL trade deadline.

Ironically, Young and the Bucs are linked again.

Bucs Reveal Spot Young Takes

Via the league’s transactions wire on Monday, September 5, the former Rams starter took a visit to the Buccaneers’ facility.

Then, per Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs and Young came to an agreement with the former 2018 fourth rounder signing on with the practice squad.

“Bucs are signing former Rams and Broncos linebacker Kenny Young to their practice squad today. Had 75 tackles last year and started 13 games between the two,” Auman tweeted. The Bucs’ insider also added that Young “could be promoted to 53 after this week.”

Auman includes how Young will wear No. 33 on the practice field after wearing No. 41 for both the Broncos and the Rams.

Young With the Rams & Broncos

In total, Young started in seven games for the Rams — and that was before a certain Ex-Bronco joined the “Rams House” in Von Miller.

Young managed to get two sacks while with the Rams. And one of those sacks came in the 34-24 home win over the Buccaneers, which saw Young tussle down Tom Brady.

Young’s final appearance in the Ram colors was on October 24, 2021 against the Detroit Lions. He delivered seven tackles, three solo stops, one QB hit and a sack of former Ram Jared Goff in the 28-19 win.

After the trade, Young played in four games before being ruled inactive for the December 19, 2021 contest versus the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Young’s best outing as a Bronco was on Week 13: Posting nine tackles and five solo stops in the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 27-year-old Young had been an unrestricted free agent throughout the 2022 offseason.

Could Young Finally Face the Rams?

With Young’s signing, could this mean that he’ll eventually play? Especially in a certain game on the Rams’ schedule set for November 6 at Raymond James Stadium?

“New Bucs LB Kenny Young could help on special teams, yes. Didn’t play a snap there last year, but played 385 snaps in his first two seasons with Ravens and Rams, eight special-teams tackles,” Auman said.

Young isn’t just joining a team with Super Bowl aspirations, especially being a couple seasons removed from winning Super Bowl 55, but the Bucs are most likely going to have the Rams on their minds.

Not only were the Rams responsible for that Week 3 Bucs defeat, but were the ones who gave them the exit from the playoffs following the final two climatic plays that sealed the win in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs: Cooper Kupp’s Hail Mary catch that eventually set up Matt Gay’s walk-off field goal attempt to win 30-27.

On top of that, Young is heading to a franchise that has lost their last three contests against the Rams. Each loss has been by no more than 10 points.