How the Rams Out-Recruited the Packers for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams busted out the NFL version of landing a prized recruit through the transfer portal on Thursday, November 11 in snatching up Odell Beckham Jr.
And recruiting from the Rams was indeed involved to land OBJ to L.A.
In the biggest, and latest, marquee free agent pickup during the regular season, the Rams managed to sign the available three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was reportedly listening to other offers from the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.
And the latter was in the final two for OBJ’s choosing.
Beckham is the latest to add star appeal to a city and franchise loaded on star power, especially one week after snatching 2016 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller.
Who was responsible for getting OBJ into the “Rams House?” It was a full court press — equivalent to a Power 5 coaching staff trying to land Johnny 5-star recruit at the 11th hour of a recruiting cycle. Here’s how it happened chronologically:
Before the Signing
Again, the Packers were considered one of the last two options for OBJ.
Packers All-Pro Davante Adams was doing his own new home sales pitch to the veteran wideout:
Lily Zhao of Fox 6 in Milwaukee included snippets of Adams’ pursuit of OBJ:
She included that Packers’ standout offensive guard Elgton Jenkins had a conversation with Beckham about being on a Super Bowl contender.
Sirius XM radio personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee predicted that OBJ and Aaron Rodgers would become a pairing in Green Bay.
But in the end, Lambeau Field loses out to L.A.
How the Rams Got OBJ to L.A.
Recruiting for the Rams lately begins with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who before the season tried courting Julio Jones and Stephon Gilmore to the Rams.
But Miller, who was already two days in with his first set of practices at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks, California facility, took to Instagram to both wish Beckham a happy birthday but then added this to his caption:
“Come to the Rams so we can chase this ring together!”
Yes, Ramsey got in as well on OBJ’s decision. But per Rams team reporter Stu Jackson, wide receiver Robert Woods had an involvement too.
Jackson added there was another conversation between Woods and Beckham, which was done in private.
Rodrigue reported in her story released on Thursday evening that Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp hopped in as well on the recruiting sales pitch.
Insider/analyst and host of the “Pull Up Podcast” Jordan Schultz then cited that Miller became instrumental in the recruitment.
But it wasn’t just players. Schultz adds head coach Sean McVay joined the push to get OBJ.
And in the end, the Rams secured their latest prized addition. The veteran Woods, who once went through the process of finding a primary suitor during a time he was in the Rams’ backyard of Serra High in Gardena before choosing nearby USC as a prized 5-star prospect, told Rodrigue that he literally had flashbacks of the NCAA Division-I realm.
“It felt like college (recruiting) didn’t it?” Woods said laughing via Rodrigue after Thursday’s practice. “We’re just trying to get to the Super Bowl and add weapons. He’s a good one to have.”
Miller posted a gif of him and his newest teammate together.
Ramsey tweeted out his excitement about adding the receiver he once faced in Week one of the 2018 season.
Kupp went from trying to find out how one-on-one periods will go with Miller to posting this one-word response to his own tweet:
Finally, the Rams are now calling him Odell Beck-ram Jr.