How the Rams Out-Recruited the Packers for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams busted out the NFL version of landing a prized recruit through the transfer portal on Thursday, November 11 in snatching up Odell Beckham Jr.

And recruiting from the Rams was indeed involved to land OBJ to L.A.

In the biggest, and latest, marquee free agent pickup during the regular season, the Rams managed to sign the available three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was reportedly listening to other offers from the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

And the latter was in the final two for OBJ’s choosing.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing down his choices, and sources tell me and @KimJonesSports he’s currently focused on the #Rams and #Packers. Those appear to be his finalists. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Beckham is the latest to add star appeal to a city and franchise loaded on star power, especially one week after snatching 2016 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎 The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Who was responsible for getting OBJ into the “Rams House?” It was a full court press — equivalent to a Power 5 coaching staff trying to land Johnny 5-star recruit at the 11th hour of a recruiting cycle. Here’s how it happened chronologically:

Before the Signing

Again, the Packers were considered one of the last two options for OBJ.

Packers All-Pro Davante Adams was doing his own new home sales pitch to the veteran wideout:

Lily Zhao of Fox 6 in Milwaukee included snippets of Adams’ pursuit of OBJ:

#Packers Davante Adams said he’s talked with OBJ. Said his “hopes are pretty high” and he’s got a home in GB if that’s where he decides to go. “We’ll see what happens.” — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 10, 2021

She included that Packers’ standout offensive guard Elgton Jenkins had a conversation with Beckham about being on a Super Bowl contender.

Elgton Jenkins said OBJ wants to be on a Super Bowl contending team and believes the #Packers are such contenders. Adds: “The more weapons the better.” — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 10, 2021

Sirius XM radio personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee predicted that OBJ and Aaron Rodgers would become a pairing in Green Bay.

Where will OBJ land?? The Saints & Chiefs are in the conversation BUT.. it feels like the ENTIRE WORLD is waiting for him to land with the Green Bay Packers#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/BOW6FpC8CA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2021

But in the end, Lambeau Field loses out to L.A.

How the Rams Got OBJ to L.A.

Recruiting for the Rams lately begins with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who before the season tried courting Julio Jones and Stephon Gilmore to the Rams.

But Miller, who was already two days in with his first set of practices at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks, California facility, took to Instagram to both wish Beckham a happy birthday but then added this to his caption:

“Come to the Rams so we can chase this ring together!”

Yes, Ramsey got in as well on OBJ’s decision. But per Rams team reporter Stu Jackson, wide receiver Robert Woods had an involvement too.

Robert Woods said Jalen Ramsey got Odell Beckham Jr. on the phone on speaker prior to practice this morning for Rams players to make the final push to get him. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 11, 2021

Jackson added there was another conversation between Woods and Beckham, which was done in private.

Rodrigue reported in her story released on Thursday evening that Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp hopped in as well on the recruiting sales pitch.

Insider/analyst and host of the “Pull Up Podcast” Jordan Schultz then cited that Miller became instrumental in the recruitment.

Sources: Beckham spoke w/several #Rams players, who not only recruited him, but just as imp, vouched for the org as a whole. I’ve been told since last week OBJ’s top priority is to win a ring. Also, Von Miller’s his guy and #Beckham loved how aggressive LA was in trading for him. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2021

But it wasn’t just players. Schultz adds head coach Sean McVay joined the push to get OBJ.

A bit more context: #Rams weren’t necessarily on Odell Beckham’s radar, sources say. That is until today — when Sean McVay called OBJ detailing just how much and how well the Rams would maximize Beckham’s talent around Woods, Kupp and Stafford. https://t.co/szY3f6Yffq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2021

And in the end, the Rams secured their latest prized addition. The veteran Woods, who once went through the process of finding a primary suitor during a time he was in the Rams’ backyard of Serra High in Gardena before choosing nearby USC as a prized 5-star prospect, told Rodrigue that he literally had flashbacks of the NCAA Division-I realm.

“It felt like college (recruiting) didn’t it?” Woods said laughing via Rodrigue after Thursday’s practice. “We’re just trying to get to the Super Bowl and add weapons. He’s a good one to have.”

Miller posted a gif of him and his newest teammate together.

Ramsey tweeted out his excitement about adding the receiver he once faced in Week one of the 2018 season.

Kupp went from trying to find out how one-on-one periods will go with Miller to posting this one-word response to his own tweet:

Finally, the Rams are now calling him Odell Beck-ram Jr.