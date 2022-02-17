Injured Photographer From Rams Parade Speaks After Fall

Not everything was celebratory at the Los Angeles Rams‘ victory parade on Wednesday, February 16.

There was one scary moment — which has now led to a Go Fund Me account that got set up.

While there was the scene of celebrating Ram players and coaches including Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay through alcohol and cigar puffing, there was this scene that was first captured by a Twitch streamer identified as “Logan the Hammer” on Twitter:

@AdamSchefter get on Matthew Stafford watching a photographer fall of the stage at the Rams parade and walk away 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LfjSJ3fzYy — LoganTheHammer (@LoganTheHammer) February 16, 2022

Now, the photographer who took the fall has broken her silence on that moment.

The injury Diagnosis

The photographer’s name is Kelly Smiley. Her injury? She revealed it in a response tweet on Wednesday to Barstool Sports:

Unfortunately I fractured my spine https://t.co/LeDjF4EJnp — Kelly Smiley (@kellysmiley23) February 17, 2022

Smiley also shared how she broke both of her cameras in her fall from the stage. But added “I’m OK.”

Smiley added another statement through her Instagram story sharing “Feeling OK. Staying the night in the trauma center. Thank you everyone for reaching out” while having a brace around her torso.

A friend of Smiley’s named Tim Kothlow has since set up a Go Fund Me account to help aid the freelance photographer’s recovery.

Kelly ended up in the hospital with a fractured spine, we set up a go fund me to help her out. Please consider donating 🙏🏼https://t.co/0RoLkuxdwH — Tim Kothlow (@t_kothlow) February 17, 2022

The Go Fund Me page can also be found here.

Who is Smiley?

According to her biography on her personal photography website, Smiley is a native of Long Beach, California.

“Being able to capture a magical moment has always been something I have been drawn to and is one of the reasons I started photography,” Smiley said in her bio.

Along with her NFL work, Smiley is a full-time photo editor for the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL. She is an award-winning photographer with one first-place photo from the 2017 California Journalism Awards: Her capturing a young Rashaad Penny hurdling over a Boise State defender during the running back’s San Diego State days — which is the first photo in her portfolio gallery on her site.

Even though Boise State did everything to shut down San Diego State's Rashaad Penny, he still had a couple nice moves, including this hurdle pic.twitter.com/GlJuxlmjju — Zoltán Buday (@PFF_Zoltan) October 15, 2017

Smiley is a graduate of San Diego State, earning her bachelor’s degree in multimedia. She is a 2018 graduate of SDSU.

And, per her Linkedin page, Smiley worked as a photographer for the Rams beginning in August 2021. Smiley was able to snap one moment from the Rams’ Super Bowl win that she posted on her Instagram:

Support for Smiley Includes PFF Writer

Support for Smiley has since surfaced.

One supporter is Pro Football Focus writer Austin Gayle, who shares an SDSU Aztec connection with her.

“The photographer in this video is @kellysmiley23! She’s an Aztec legend that worked with me on the paper at SDSU. She fractured her spine when she fell and is still recovering in the hospital. Support her GoFundMe!” was what Gayle tweeted.

Another friend and colleague of Smiley, Adriana Heldiz of Voice of San Diego, is another who made the push for donations to help cover Smiley’s medical expenses.

“@kellysmiley23 is a great friend of mine from our SDSU days and an amazing photographer. The video of her accident while out taking photos is not something we should take lightly or made fun of. Let’s support Kelly as she goes through her recovery,” Heldiz said through Twitter.

As of 2 p.m. PT, the fundraiser has topped $40,000, which surpassed the goal of $30,000.

Also, Smiley will receive this added financial help: Stafford and his wife Kelly will be covering her medical expenses, first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday, February 17: