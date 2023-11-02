Insider Reveals if Rams’ Raheem Morris Fits What Raiders Need

Are the Las Vegas Raiders about to pluck away from the “Rams House?”

Now that the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels on Halloween night Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams could become the team the Raiders hit up per one insider.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic gave away his list of qualified candidates for this new opening on Wednesday, November 1. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is indeed one of the names to watch.

Why Morris Fits the Raiders

Reed first noted that Morris has shown improvement compared to his first run as a head coach.

“His resume is even stronger,” Reed began. “He posted a 17-31 record in his three-year run as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach from 2009 to 2011, but he has redeemed himself and done more than enough to earn a second chance. The Rams defense has declined since its Super Bowl win. But it remains a solid group despite losing much of its personnel.”

Morris’ play-calling has done its part to keep the 2023 Rams in games. Morris’ unit, though, did surrender 43 points to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29 in Week 8. But overall, he’s given the Rams’ defense these highlights:

The Rams held the Philadelphia Eagles to 23 points — the fewest points for an Eagles victory this season.

Minus the Dallas loss, every Rams defeat has been decided by a margin of nine points or less.

The Rams have allowed eight touchdown passes in their first eight games, good enough for third in the NFL.

There’s more to Morris’ body of work this season that adds to his increasing chances of being a head coach again. Morris has a background in calling the plays on both sides of the football. He’s been a wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator along with running defenses as a coordinator.

Furthermore, Morris has established himself as a high-energy but player friendly coach with two Super Bowl rings. Aaron Donald and former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey are two notable Morris players who have spoken highly of “Ra.” Overall, Reed believes Morris has readied himself for another head coaching gig.

“The 47-year-old has experience calling both offensive and defensive plays, possesses an infectious personality and seems ready for another shot as a head coach,” Reed said.

Who Else Believes Morris is a Fit for the Raiders?

Reed isn’t the only analyst who sees Morris as a Raiders fit. Blaine Grisak of SB Nation is another endorser of Morris.

“Morris has been a popular name in the past few head coach hire cycles. Just last season he was a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts job before eventually getting beat out by Shane Steichen,” Grisak wrote. “While the Rams defense has been inconsistent, given the lack of overall talent, they have shown some good moments. With Morris’ reputation, it’s hard to see the Raiders not giving the Rams defensive coordinator some level of consideration.”

Grisak adds that the Raiders need a high character coach more over a popular name guy. Morris “would fit that description” he says.

However, he points out that the Raiders have desired “splash” hires. McDaniels being a multiple Super Bowl winner qualified him as a “splash” move when he was hired in 2022. The man he succeeded Jon Gruden was another in that category as a past champion. Morris’ head coaching record could convince the Raiders to look elsewhere.

However, with his own rings and a reputation as a players coach, Morris’ name is trending upward as a Raiders possibility.