Insider Reveals Logic Behind Rams’ Cam Akers Trade to Minnesota

Cam Akers will have a new NFL address now that the Los Angeles Rams running back has found his next home.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Rams have traded the 2020 second round selection to the Minnesota Vikings on the late afternoon of Wednesday, September 20.

The Rams in return will receive what Schefter currently described as “a swap of 2026 draft picks.” Schefter then described the logic behind the Vikings becoming an official pairing for Akers.

“Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell worked with Cam Akers in Los Angeles and wanted to work with him again in Minnesota,” Schefter said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

By Schefter’s words, this points to the second-year head coach for Minnesota having a desire to work with Akers again.

Why Akers Was Moved

Just when it looked like Akers became more rejuvenated toward the end of 2022 with three consecutive 100-yard games, the former Florida State Seminole was hit with a new curveball before the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 contest.

He became a healthy scratch before the Rams fell 30-23. He took to social media to state his reaction.

I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 17, 2023

In his absence, the Rams turned to second-year back Kyren Williams for the ground load. He responded with 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, while also adding six catches for 48 yards and one more score. The Rams, as a team, racked up 89 rushing yards facing the league’s best defense from 2022.

Signs were indicating inside the Rams’ facility that the franchise became more impressed with the development of Williams. Head coach Sean McVay himself shared with reporters after the game that he felt Williams gave the Rams a better chance to win against the 49ers and opted to roll with him over Akers. There were also reports of the Akers scratch being performance and consistency related, and not having anything to do with his brief disappearance from the Rams’ facility during the 2022 season due to what was deemed as personal issues.

With Akers now on the move, it means he no longer has to worry about playing out the final year of his Rams rookie deal in L.A. Akers was set to become a free agent in 2024. But now, his addition to the Vikings comes at a critical reason for the NFC North franchise.

Akers Has Chance to Bolster Struggling Running Attack in Offense He Knows

Again, this becomes a reunion for Akers as he gets to relink with his offensive coordinator from his first two seasons in the NFL. And with the OC he won a Super Bowl ring with.

But the addition of Akers spells more than reunion. It also means needing a new spark to what’s been a struggling running game.

Following the departure of perennial Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings have had trouble getting the rushing attack going in their 0-2 start. Lead rusher Alexander Mattison has gained no more than 40 rushing yards in a single game so far this season. And in the 34-28 Thursday Night Football loss to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikes only gained 28 rushing yards.

With O’Connell, Akers arguably had his most success through him. In his rookie season, Akers finished with 748 total yards from scrimmage (625 rushing) in O’Connell’s first season as coordinator. Akers was anticipated to play an integral part in the ground game before enduring a devastating torn Achilles injury before 2021 training camp. But once he returned in the playoffs, Akers showed signs of being the physical downhill back he was drafted for.

It’s currently not known which rounds the 2026 draft picks were part of the deal the Rams made with the Vikings.