Long & Versatile DL Shares if He’s Interested in Joining the Rams

While the Los Angeles Rams have made some late signings during the week of May 15, this is still the time of year where other additions via free agency can be made to top off the roster before minicamps.

This bodes well for L.A. resident and NFL veteran Isaac Rochell. The towering 6-foot-4, 280-pounder remains unsigned and was last seen in a room with 2022 Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby and past Pro Bowler Chandler Jones with the Las Vegas Raiders. Rochell was also briefly with Myles Garrett in a pit stop with the Cleveland Browns during 2022.

Would Rochell, whose frame has placed him as a defensive end/tackle option in his six-season career, become an instant fit if brought over to the Rams as a possible late addition? Rochell was asked that in an interview with Heavy via Visionworks.

“Their defense is a little bit different,” Rochell began. “But it could happen for sure. I think I have a lot of versatility with my body type and the defenses I played in plus everything I’ve done. So we’ll see.”

Rochell already knows L.A. well — having been drafted by the Chargers in their first season in their move from San Diego in 2017. The Bolts was where he delivered all 9.5 of his career sacks on the field. He also has 74 of his 103 total tackles in L.A. according to Pro Football Reference.

He also adds possibly joining the Rams would benefit his family.

“My wife would love that because it’s right up the road, but we’ll see,” Rochell said.

Free Agent Details Telling Part of Lengthy Free Agent Process

With his frame and versatility, Rochell has the build for what defensive coordinator Raheem Morris runs with the Rams.

It’s a defense that features towers at the edge who can squeeze down on blocks and help free up Aaron Donald and other oncoming rushers. Rochell fits more of a “power edge” mold that could pass off as being a Michael Hoecht or Jonah Williams type option for the Rams.

But again, Rochell has been waiting next to his phone with an opportunity from any NFL franchise about being a late find for a defense in need of an extra trench presence. For free agents who wait this long, what’s the best attitude to have according to Rochell?

“When you’re not on a team, you really have to fall in love with the ‘boring stuff’ — a la working out, stretching, staying on top of your body, eating right,” Rochell described. “So that’s what I’ve been focusing on. The rest is my agent’s job [to find a team].”

Rochell Helping Promote ‘Subtitles’ Campaign

Rochell has once again partnered with the eyewear company Visionworks during their “subtitles” campaign, which encourages people to schedule an eye exam. Rochell has battled bad vision throughout his life which explains his partnership with the company.

“The goal is to just kind of create some awareness around going in and scheduling an eye exam,” Rochell said. “The reason why is because a lot of things come from eye exams that’s not just ‘here’s your vision.’ There’s a lot of different things you can learn from eye exams.

“I, personally, have had a history of eye issues,” Rochell added. “So for me to be able to do this campaign and partner with them, it makes a lot of sense. I’ve been getting three to four eye exams a year for six years straight because of my eye history. And I just think it’s really important.”