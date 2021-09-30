WATCH: Jalen Ramsey Makes a Fan’s Day at Traffic Stop

Turns out there was one fan of the Los Angeles Rams who got a chance to interact with Jalen Ramsey before the cornerback rolled up to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26.

Even better for this fan, he received this gift from No. 5 himself: An autographed Rams jersey while at a traffic stop.

In a viral video that surfaced this week on Twitter, Ramsey received a surprise greeting by this male fan who had in his possession an Aaron Donald L.A. Rams home jersey. Ramsey’s response?

“There we go! He got the Rams jersey!” Ramsey excitedly says in the 23 second clip on Twitter. Clearly, the light was still red when Ramsey signed away at the jersey.

@jalenramsey signing a fan's jersey at a red light before the Bucs game 😂👏🏼 #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/pgHM2nBH5a — Brandon 🎬 (@Bran2L) September 29, 2021

Online Praise Rolls in for Ramsey

Once Ramsey’s autograph signing at a traffic stop went viral online, the praise flooded for the Rams’ defensive captain.

This fan of the Rams since 1976 gave the video two blue and yellow hearts to symbolize Ram colors in this tweet.

Ramsey Explains Meaning Behind Mariachi-Themed Outfit

One thing noticeable before Ramsey helped guide the Rams to their 34-24 home victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers: His outfit.

Ramsey walked in inspired by the “Mariachi Rams:” A Spanish musical group known for performing their songs before and during Ram home games while clad in a flashy royal blue and yellow suit resembling Ram colors.

Ramsey says that seeing them perform during his third home game as a member of the Rams was “super cool to me.”

“The whole crowd got hyped up and excited when they started playing,” Ramsey recalled in the video. “So that was something that kind of stuck with me for awhile. This year, I kind of got reminded of that, all that excitement again.”

Ramsey then referenced a preseason game that saw the “Mariachi Rams” perform — and Ramsey remembered how energized the crowd got once the band used their instruments and vocal chords. It was that game that wound up inspiring his gameday attire before the Bucs’ victory.

“The crowd went crazy,” Ramsey said. “The next day I talk to the powers that be, and I say ‘Hey, is there any chance that I can get maybe one of the suits the mariachi band wears or somehow meet them?’ And one thing led to another and they made it happen for me.”

Ramsey then confirmed that he wanted to “be more of a part” of the strong Hispanic representation in L.A. through his themed-outfit.

Ramsey even had “Mariachi Rams” and “Cinco No. 5” emblazoned on the boots he wore before the game. Ramsey then revealed the outfit to the band members, who immediately approved of his wardrobe.

Also, at the 3:20 mark of the video is Ramsey’s encounter and brief autograph session with the fan at the traffic stop. The entire video can be seen below.