Jalen Ramsey Reveals $14 Million Request in Post Rams Career

Jalen Ramsey will start OTAs (organized team activities) in the state of Florida for the first time since his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, this time as one of the newest veterans on the Miami Dolphins.

The former Los Angeles Rams cornerback and captain, though, revealed one more request involving the L.A. region — one with a near $14 million price tag.

Ramsey Reveals Asking Price for LA Home

Ramsey, via the Wall Street Journal on Monday, May 22, is putting his L.A. area mansion up for sale. The asking price for his residence in Hidden Hills? $13.995 million.

“If I felt like I was gonna be continuing to come to California often, then I would probably just hang on to it, honestly,” he told the Wall Street Journal, “Because I love the home.”

Ramsey’s home search eventually became a topic of focus for the Rams when they were featured on the HBO documentary series “Hard Knocks” before the 2020 regular season. That was also the first training camp for Ramsey with the Rams — as he was added as a midseason trade during the 2019 season.

Ramsey eventually settled for the home that he bought from television personality Howie Mandel. But the former Rams defender and captain bought the house for $9.5 million according to Variety. It was one of the first purchases Ramsey made from his then-$105 million contract with the Rams.

Among the notable features from the house were:

Nearly 10,000 square feet in size.

Six bedrooms total.

A wine room.

A swimming pool with a sauna.

Basketball court.

An olive tree shaded front yard.

A built-in movie theater.

Ramsey was also Hidden Hills neighbors to notable celebrities and sports stars — ranging from the Kardashians, to NBA star for the Los Angeles Clippers Paul George, to former NBA star and now television personality Dwayne Wade as well as Rams teammate Aaron Donald plus head coach Sean McVay.

One More Outlet Calls Rams CB ‘Breakout’ Candidate

Meanwhile, Decobie Durant has a prime opportunity to establish himself as the new CB1 for the Rams moving forward.

Durant has already been named to Bleacher Report’s “All Underrated Team” ahead of the OTAs period. But now he earned this title from Pro Football Focus on Friday, May 19: The Rams’ breakout candidate for the 2023 season.

“Durant didn’t play much until late in his rookie season, but he will be thrust into a starting position with the departure of Jalen Ramsey,” PFF’s Zoltán Buday wrote. “The former fourth-round pick did flash potential when he got onto the field, and he ended the season with a 75.2 PFF grade that ranked 18th among cornerbacks. He was especially good in a nationally televised Christmas Day game against the Broncos, where he picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown.”

Durant, though, began to win over the Rams and their fan base during 2022 training camp — which included snatching the football with All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp in close proximity during team drills at UC Irvine. He then went on to finish second to Ramsey in interceptions with three.