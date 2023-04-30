Jalen Ramsey Sends Message to his Future Rams Replacement

In the morning after the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, the buzz continues for the Los Angeles Rams snatching final day steal Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson out of Texas Christian, which includes former Ram Jalen Ramsey chiming in.

Many draft experts believed the national title game runner-up from TCU would go between the second or third round, but ended falling to No. 182 overall in the sixth round on Saturday, April 29. Still, the feisty and ball-hawking defensive back and the Rams have received ringing endorsements online for linking up. And the former Ram Ramsey himself is one who loves the pick by sending this message.

“Congrats @TreTomlinson. You will love it there and y’all youngins can all can grow together,” Ramsey posted on Twitter. “Can’t wait to see y’all making plays!”

Congrats @TreTomlinson … you will love it there & yall youngins can all can grow together 🤟🏾… can’t wait to see y’all making plays! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 29, 2023

It’s proof that the Super Bowl 56 winner still has love for L.A. even after his March 2023 trade to the Miami Dolphins. And the perennial Pro Bowler is a big fan of the Rams adding the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

Hodges-Tomlinson, meanwhile, responded to Ramsey’s post once he saw it surface online.

Hodges-Tomlinson Sounds Off on Joining the Rams

Hodges-Tomlinson didn’t take long to express his enthusiasm in joining the Rams.

“It’s a great place,” Hodges-Tomlinson began in his first presser with the L.A. media. “And just knowing some guys who were there first, they just always had a good feedback over there. I’m just ready to get to work man. It’s going to be a grind, but I’m here for it. It’s something that I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Hodges-Tomlinson has literally had to scrap and fight on the football field — because of facing the stigma of being a prospect lacking size. With his 5-foot-7 stature, the Horned Frog was one of the smaller prospects in this 2023 draft class.

His resume, though, became towering. Not only did he collect the prestigious award that honors the nation’s best defensive back, but he became one of the more dominating defenders in the Big 12 and rest of the nation for his coverage skills and in breaking up multiple passes thrown his direction (36 pass deflections in his college career).

“I would describe myself as a dog,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “You know, someone that wants to win and is going to do everything in my ability to help the team win. And [also] just a very confident player and just a playmaker. I’m just ready to get into the league.”

Early Projection on How Rams will use Hodges-Tomlinson

Is this the “star” option moving forward? Especially now that Ramsey has left?

Hodges-Tomlinson is coming off as someone who could supplant himself into that role as someone who lines up in a variety of spots, a la the six-time Pro Bowler Ramsey.

However, given his status as a rookie, Raheem Morris and the Rams likely don’t want to overwhelm the nephew of NFL legendary running back LaDanian Tomlinson. He’s likely to be brought along slowly to get the verbiage down of this defense as well as pick up on the coverage schemes. But there’s another spot Hodges-Tomlinson could be suited for: Where Troy Hill lined up.

Hill remains an unsigned free agent. But in L.A., he held down the role of nickelback. Given Hodges-Tomlinson’s ball skills and coverage ability, he would be considered an option for Hill’s spot.

A lot remains up in the air on where Hodges-Tomlinson will play. But, Ramsey is excited about him being inside the “Rams House.” And Hodges-Tomlinson has woken up feeling energized for his new NFL home.

“Woke up a LA Ram! It can’t get no better than this!! Thank you God!” he said on Twitter.