Rams Executive Sends Out Stirring Message to Fans for 2023 Season

Times were obviously much different for the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl weekend. If there were any Rams present in Glendale, Arizona, during Super Bowl week, they were likely there as part of radio row and discussing the 2023 season.

But one executive on the Rams sounded off with a stirring message of his own immediately after the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 12 over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium — the kind that will likely energize members of the “Rams House.”

Kevin Demoff, chief operating officer of the Rams, sounded off after the game letting it be known his hope for next year’s Super Bowl.

“Congratulations to the Chiefs, deserving champions. As of tomorrow all teams are 0-0 once again. A year from now, let’s hope what happens in Vegas comes home to LA!” Demoff said.

Fans Respond to Demoff

As anticipated, Demoff’s post about the Rams envisioning their third Super Bowl appearance in the Sean McVay/Les Snead era sparked strong reactions from members of the “Rams House.”

“Damn right Kevin,” said one fan.

“Let’s go Rams we will back,” said another fan.

“Yessir!!! LFG,” chimed in another fan.

One other fan gave this prediction: The league’s Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year will belong to Matthew Stafford.

One more fan added this prediction: “Our 2023/24 SB LVIII Champion Los Angeles Rams!!”

Some fans, however, sent out some suggestions toward Demoff and the Rams’ front office.

“Draft Oline beast and some help for Aaron Donald and we back,” was what one fan said, citing the need for offensive linemen and defensive lineman/edge rush help for Donald.

Another fan not only reiterated the same idea to Demoff, but even mentioned bringing back a certain free agent who was instrumental in their last Super Bowl run.

“Love your thinking Kevin, but first, we got to build a dominant OL, get another pass rusher and bring @obj back,” the fan said while tagging the Twitter handle for Odell Beckham Jr.

One last fan sent this request to Demoff: “Offensive line please!”

Odds for Winning Super Bowl

Following a 5-12 season that saw an injury pileup and most recently, key changes on the coaching staff from bringing in a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in Mike LaFleur and Ryan Wendell, respectively, what are the Rams’ odds of making it back to the big game on the morning after the Super Bowl?

BetMGM as of Monday, February 13 gave the Rams theses odds for next February: +3000, tying them with the Miami Dolphins for having the 13th best odds of winning it all at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — the site of next season’s Super Bowl.

The New York Jets, who missed the playoffs at 7-10 and LaFleur’s former team, were given higher odds at +2500. They were tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

And the team with the best odds of winning it all? The newly crowned champion Kansas City Chiefs at +600. Following them was the Cincinnati Bengals at +850. The NFC champion Eagles were tied with the San Francisco 49ers at +900.