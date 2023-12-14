Breakout Rams Star Predicted to Earn $69 Million Payday in 2024

It’s simple math: Breakout for the Los Angeles Rams or any team, then earn a heftier paycheck after the season.

But this doesn’t apply to breakout stars Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua. Kevin Dotson is the Ram predicted to earn a new four-year deal worth $69 million by Pro Football Focus.

Kevin Dotson Predicted to Earn Nearly $70 Million

The national analytics website placed the offensive guard as the 23rd most important free agent for the upcoming free agent cycle on Wednesday, December 13.

L.A. needed renewed toughness in the trenches. Injuries and inconsistency ravaged a once consistent unit. Even while addressing the offensive line in the draft, the Rams still needed some helpful muscle. The Rams addressed it by rolling the dice on a late August 2023 trade on the eve of the season. Turns out, Dotson’s addition helped rearrange the Rams offense.

“Dotson was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. And what first appeared like an odd fit should have instead been a signal that head coach Sean McVay was reinventing his offense to much success in 2023,” wrote PFF analyst Brad Speilberger.

McVay altered the blocking schemes further once the towering 6-foot-4, 321-pounder got inserted into the lineup.

“McVay has pivoted from a wide-zone rushing attack to a heavy gap scheme, and Dotson has been a picture-perfect fit,” Speilberger wrote.

Dotson’s Impact is Visible, Even in Non-Glamorous Position

So Dotson isn’t pulling off acrobatic catches like Nacua. Or breaking off long scampers like Williams.

That’s because he’s responsible for doing the dirty work for them and the entire offense.

The fourth rounder from the 2020 NFL Draft has turned to violent brute strength to open lanes for Williams. The second-year running back has posted four 100-yard outings this season — all with Dotson paving the way.

Here’s proof of No. 69 applying aggression to give Williams running room against the Cleveland Browns.

Even fans of the Steelers has witnessed a completely different Dotson in his new surroundings. The former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun, though, is doing more than trouncing defenders in the ground attack.

L.A. needed extra protection for Matthew Stafford, especially after the beating he took in 2022. Dotson has only allowed three sacks on 390 pass block attempts per PFF.

“He has always been a strong pass protector, which has carried over, as well,” Speilberger wrote.

More astonishing for Dotson? He faced the NFL’s best defense in the Browns — and didn’t allow a sack. The Dallas Cowboys weren’t successful shedding past him either in another sackless game. Even the Philadelphia Eagles and their lineup of fierce rushers could surpass the presence of Dotson.

Could Dotson Become Most Coveted NFL Guard in Upcoming Free Agent Cycle?

Judging by PFF’s rankings, the Rams will have the most wanted interior offensive lineman for the ’24 free agency period. Dotson is the lone guard ranked in the top 25 by PFF.

The Rams ended up taking on $2,250,000 in Dotson’s base salary after the trade. He becomes an unrestricted free agent for 2024.

But he’ll be a part of a solid group of guards and centers who’ll command attention in the next period. Three-time Pro Bowler for the New Orleans Saints Andrus Peat will be a UFA. Connor Williams, who was putting together a Pro Bowl caliber season with the Miami Dolphins before his ACL tear on Monday, December 11, is another UFA.

Still, Dotson’s nastiness and consistency with the Rams has elevated his name — and created the belief he’s due for a major financial reward very soon.