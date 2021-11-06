Rams Dealt Blow on Defense: Key Defender ‘Out Indefinitely’

Unfortunately, even during a week the Los Angeles Rams added a major piece to their defense in Von Miller, the franchise will now be without one valuable trench defender.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to the L.A. media on Friday, November 5, that nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day must undergo chest surgery and “will be out indefinitely.”

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue additionally confirmed that Joseph-Day is going on injured reserve.

The Rams officially announced the placement of DL Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve; Sean McVay would not ultimately commit to SJD's pec injury and surgical repair as season-ending so that keeps open the possibility of a late-year return. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 5, 2021

“That’s a big loss for our football team,” McVay said before Friday practice in preparation for Sunday night’s battle versus the 6-2 Tennessee Titans. “Whether or not that means he’ll return at any point this season, I think we’ll have to see after the surgery. That’s a bummer for us.”





Sean McVay Addresses The Media One Last Time Before Sunday's Rams vs. Titans Showdown Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay addresses the media one last time before Sunday's Rams vs. Titans primetime showdown. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news, photos, and more by downloading… 2021-11-05T18:47:26Z

Joseph-Day’s Impact in the Trenches

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder was putting together a career year before his chest injury.

“Bash” posted three games of tallying 8 or 9 tackles this season — giving him 38 for the season. He had 23 solo stops and a career-best three sacks. He also tied a career-high of 5 QB hits through the first seven games of the year.

While lining up alongside Aaron Donald, Joseph-Day was credited for being a key cog along the interior trenches for the Rams.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is playing excellent football this year@SJD_51

watch him in zero tech fight off center's block and make tackle with authority@DMarcoFarr1 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/gcVvJ4g1qp — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 28, 2021

Sebastian Joseph-Day is such a useful player for how the Rams like to play up front. pic.twitter.com/TSeuC6PkOM — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 15, 2021

#FFIDP From Week 4 One of the advantages of playing alongside Aaron Donald…Sebastian Joseph-Day gets the sack due to the pressure caused by AD…SJD was waiting in the wings… pic.twitter.com/Aty1F52zp2 — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) October 11, 2021

And, the former sixth rounder and Rutgers Scarlet Knight unveiled a big man dance move during the 28-19 Detroit Lions home win.

Sebastian Joseph-Day really hit the Griddy after his sack 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bvbr9bi7Bf — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 24, 2021

However, he was not in the lineup for the 38-22 road win over the Houston Texans as he was sidelined with the ailment. And, Rodrigue tweeted that Joseph-Day tried to practice but “reaggravated” the injury.

Sean McVay: Sebastian Joseph-Day re-aggravated his pec injury in yesterday's practice and will need surgery (will happen next couple of days). He will be out in the immediate future but unsure if it will be season-ending. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 5, 2021

Who do the Rams Turn to Now?

Greg Gaines will most likely man the middle of the trenches moving forward.

Gaines was SJD’s replacement against the Texans and responded with 0.5 sacks and four tackles. The former Washington Husky also added this QB pressure on another former Pac-12 star in Davis Mills:

they really added Von Miller to *this* pic.twitter.com/7YcLQmKPcl — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 4, 2021

Per ESPN Sports Analytics writer Seth Walder, Gaines accomplished this high mark from the Texans’ game:

Rams DT Greg Gaines — who saw increased playing time with Sebastian Joseph-Day out — had the highest pass rush win rate at defensive tackle in Week 8, through the 4 p.m. window. His 44% out-touched Quinnen Williams at 43%. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 1, 2021

Also, Gaines became the second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus against Houston — scoring an 88.2 rating. Donald had the higher score at 91.1.

Other Injury Notes

Joseph-Day isn’t the only Ram dealing with an injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was dealing with back stiffness and became limited during Friday’s practice. However, he’s on track to play in the SNF matchup. Wide receiver Robert Woods is another key offensive weapon dealing with the injury bug (foot) and was limited at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks, California practice site. McVay said both men didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but are expected to line up at SoFi Stadium.

Defensively, Jalen Ramsey (knee) sat out but is another who is anticipated to play and likely cover the man he tried to recruit to the Rams: Titans WR and ex-Atlanta Falcon Julio Jones.

Lastly, the Rams’ opposite CB Darious Williams — who had been sitting out with an ankle injury from the Week 5 road win at Seattle — is expected to make his return on Sunday, McVay stated.

The complete list of injuries and status updates can be found below: