Rams Add Ex-$3.4 Million Super Bowl Winning Defender to Roster: Report

The Los Angeles Rams showed they weren’t through with adding some needed muscle and depth into the trenches.

And their Wednesday, December 14 signing also comes with his own Super Bowl ring in tow.

Nose Tackle Addition Was Once on Recent Super Bowl Winner

Khalil Davis, a past Super Bowl 55 winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and once paid $3,468,208 by the franchise, was added to the Rams’ practice squad as announced by the team Wednesday afternoon.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Practice Squad DT Khalil Davis

• Practice Squad Exception DB Richard LeCounte — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2022

Davis, 26, becomes the second defensive lineman signing for the Rams this week. The team also added Larrell Murchison to the practice squad just two days ago.

The 6-foot-1, 309-pound Davis won his ring playing alongside former Ram Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea with the Bucs. During that run to the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Davis managed to play in two games — earning two tackles with one solo stop.

In 2021, Davis found his way over to the Indianapolis Colts where he managed to play in one contest. He was last seen with the Pittsburgh Steelers and returned to the Bucs as a practice squad member. Per Over The Cap, Davis earned $207,000 with the Bucs in 2022.

Davis first entered the league as a sixth rounder out of Suh’s alma mater the University of Nebraska in the 2020 NFL Draft. He also formed a tandem on the line with his twin brother Carlos. While in Lincoln, he ended his collegiate career earning Third Team All-Big 10 honors. He ended up with the most tackles among defensive linemen with 45 that season. He also led the Cornhuskers with eight sacks and delivered 12 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

For his entire stay with Nebraska, Davis collected 106 total tackles, 62 solo, 23 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 13 sacks. He played in 47 total games from 2016 to 2019.

Davis, though, managed to turn heads and grab the attention of NFL scouts by blazing the 40-yard dash in 4.76 seconds at the 2020 scouting combine.

Nebraska DT Khalil Davis with the fastest DL time (so far. A 4.76#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/HYCzLEHiez — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 29, 2020

He wound up getting compared to a future teammate of his on the Bucs in Rakeem Nunez-Roches by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com. Zierlein also called him “The more polished and disruptive of the Davis twins from Nebraska” plus pointed out how “Khalil’s agility and lateral quickness improve his standing as a run defender and pass rusher.”

Davis, though, was knocked for his size and what Zierlein called “short arms.” He also had “below average power to generate a bull rush.” Yet made up for his flaws off of hustle and quickness.

The addition of Davis wasn’t the only transaction made by the Rams.

Ex-Browns Teammate of Ram Coming Over

The Rams additionally announced safety Richard LeCounte to the practice squad.

LeCounte entered the league as a fifth rounder out of the University of Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns — where he teamed up briefly with Rams cornerback Troy Hill.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound LeCounte played four seasons in Athens, Georgia where he snatched 176 tackles, 106 solo stops, deflected 10 passes, forced four fumbles and picked off eight passes. And one of his interceptions came in the Southeastern Conference championship game versus Alabama in 2018:

Richard LeCounte with a GIGANTIC pick for the Dawgs (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/ngJSYoNso8 — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 1, 2018

Plus, as an illustrious Army All-American at the high school level, LeCounte once covered two future NFL receivers — one being Donovan Peoples-Jones who ended up becoming his Browns teammate:

That's an INT for #UGA commit Richard LeCounte, covering 5-star Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/gA4ZytdfVw — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) January 5, 2017

And the other being future Heisman Trophy winner and Philadelphia Eagles wideout Devonta Smith:

Richard LeCounte just bullied Devonta Smith into the bench, wow. pic.twitter.com/Be5oYfpIo5 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 3, 2017

LeCounte was involved on 11 special teams snaps during Week 4 versus the Atlanta Falcons. The 24-year-old was waived by the Browns on October 19.