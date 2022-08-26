‘Absolutely Dominant’ Free Agent Called a Fit for the Rams: Exclusive

Andrew Whitworth is happily transitioning to his new life as a broadcaster, even if he has to squash any rumors of an NFL return.

But with a significant injury involving Whitworth’s last team, are the Los Angeles Rams in a position where they need to re-add to the offensive trenches?

Logan Bruss was the Super Bowl 56 champ’s first draft pick for 2022 — with the Rams snatching him in the third round. However, a devastating knee injury has snatched away his NFL debut.

Head coach Sean McVay told the L.A. media that the Rams have options in place for Bruss. However, if the Rams were to go the free agent route, one league source told Heavy’s senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo that there’s a name to watch who is still on the open market — and happens to have ties to a former prominent Rams assistant.

‘Name to Watch’ an Option Over Ereck Flowers

In the Friday, August 26 mailbag session, Lombardo was asked if free agent Ereck Flowers would be considered an option should the Rams pivot to free agency to add guard depth.

“Ereck Flowers’ career renaissance from first-round bust as an offensive tackle for the New York Giants to emerging as a competent offensive guard has been one of the more intriguing storylines when it comes to offensive line play across the NFL the past few seasons,” Lombardo wrote. “Losing Bruss is a big blow to a Los Angeles Rams offensive line that finished the 2021 campaign ranked as Pro Football Focus’ No. 7 ranked unit in the league while paving the way to a Super Bowl championship. Flowers had one of his strongest seasons to date, in Washington, allowing 6.0 sacks, but producing an overall grade of 72 from Pro Football Focus, while finishing as the outlet’s No. 17 ranked guard.”

Lombardo ended by saying: “But, the league just might view last season as an outlier.”

And that’s when a league source who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that Flowers isn’t a hot commodity for teams seeking to bolster their line, but revealed a name to watch.

“Flowers’ name isn’t one that I’ve heard from many teams. At all,” a league source told Heavy. “I’ll tell you a name to watch for the Rams, and other situations, is Oday Aboushi.”

Who is Aboushi

Aboushi is a veteran not only on the free agent market still, but has ties to one renowned member of past McVay staffs: Brandon Staley.

“Aboushi, 31, was absolutely dominant during limited playing time last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, not allowing a single sack en route to a 68.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 298 offensive snaps, all of which were at right guard,” Lombardo wrote.

Lombardo added another reason why the Rams would be a fit: He can come in as a veteran presence to what’s still considered a questionable right guard spot.

“On the surface, Aboushi makes a lot of sense along a veteran offensive line, especially when starting guards and Coleman Shelton are coming off mediocre campaigns. [David] Edwards produced a 66.9 overall grade while allowing 6.0 sacks, and Shelton finished with a 57.7 mark while playing just 216 offensive snaps,” Lombardo said.

Scout Brandon Thorn was one who endorsed Aboushi back in March before the free agency period began — praising his anchor and hands as strengths.

Oday Aboushi is one of the more underrated FA OGs available. Before tearing his ACL he put together high-level tape for LAC + was quietly good in '20 for DET. A few clips from '21 vs. Payne/Ioannidis

– Displacement in the run game

– Anchor

– Patience, length & independent hands pic.twitter.com/rDDQQ4L4Hq — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 10, 2022

Also, Aboushi was a well-respected blocker with the Detroit Lions. And guess who he blocked for? Rams franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.