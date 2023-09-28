Major Stat Details How Rams WR Tutu Atwell is Getting More Open

It’s only been three games, but Tutu Atwell already holds the title of most improved member of the Los Angeles Rams.

His production from catches, yardage and touchdowns has blown away his first three games from the past two seasons. But what’s the reason behind his sudden emergence? Next Gen Stats on Thursday, September 28 detailed one major stat that has opened up new opportunities for Atwell.

How ‘Field Stretcher’ is Getting More Open in Rams Offense

The Rams, under a renown wide receiver guru like Sean McVay, has discovered one way to unlock Atwell’s potential.

Long story short, he’s facing less press coverages now. And per NGS, Atwell has faced the fewest percentage of that type of coverage so far this season. Here’s a breakdown of it according to the NGS analytics team:

“The 165-pound Atwell has broken out as a field stretcher in his third season — only [Tyreek] Hill [Miami Dolphins wide receiver] has more deep targets (nine) than he does (seven). Sean McVay has been creative in getting the small receiver in space, using Atwell in a shift or motion on 64 plays this season (20 more than any other player). As a result, Atwell has faced press coverage at the lowest rate (3.3%) in a season in the NGS era (minimum 100 routes).”

The crucial part of Atwell’s success is the aforementioned shift plays the Rams have employed. Against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, Atwell scored his deep touchdown connection from Matthew Stafford as the motion wide receiver:

McVay playing with Seattle's bunch rules. Defense goes Lock and Level (details below) and Stafford lays it out to Tutu Atwell pic.twitter.com/t6sgRiUQzh — Shawn (@SyedSchemes) September 11, 2023

The Rams have also been more creative in taking advantage of Atwell’s speed including on what comes off as wide receiver end around plays.

And even in non-motion plays, the Rams have been able to prevent Atwell from playing closer to the line of scrimmage. In this late touchdown versus the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s Atwell who goes in motion and ends up aligning right behind the taller 6-foot-2 Puka Nacua. Atwell is able to play hide-and-seek and then score.

Which NFL Defenders Have Struggled Facing Atwell?

Hard to say who has, individually, had a hard time with this version of Atwell. The reason is because the Rams are moving him around to present new matchup problems off his speed.

It’s an obvious gadget concept the Rams have implemented for Atwell, which is even strikingly similar to what Mike McDaniel has created for the unbeaten Miami Dolphins.

Against the Seahawks per Pro Football Focus, Atwell managed to draw seven different defenders in solo matchups. But the Rams and McVay were able to get Atwell to lure in a linebacker to cover him. And with his speed, that’s an instant mismatch. Atwell gained 49 receiving yards facing a ‘backer, and that included a 21-yard pass with Ex-Ram Bobby Wagner covering him.

But against the San Francisco 49ers, Atwell ended up earning his most targets versus cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. On four pass attempts, Atwell caught three passes for 40 yards versus “The Hyena.”

Then against the Bengals, Atwell drew six coverage defenders and ended up catching the ball against four of them. Every defender was either a cornerback or safety.

Safe to say, Atwell isn’t just the most improved Rams player in this young season, he’s become a top go-to when there’s no press coverage matchup.