Is L.A. Rams QB Matthew Stafford Eyeballing Playing Past 40?

Matthew Stafford clearly sees himself with the Los Angeles Rams for more than one year.

In fact, he envisions staying with the franchise for awhile – even past his 40s.

The 33-year-old Stafford was one of two Rams who spoke to the L.A. media following the wrap up of the Monday, August 23, practice. Stafford revealed he has high expectations for himself, the kind that involves stretching his career past his 40th birthday.

“I hope I’m getting better in this offense for five, seven, 10 years,” Stafford said on Monday near the 12:20 mark of the post practice video. “I hope that my first game on September 12th, isn’t my best game as a Ram. I’d love to have a great one, but I hope I get better and better in this offense with all these guys, with this team as it goes.”





Matthew Stafford & Sean McVay Answer Questions Post-Practice Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay talk to the media after practice.

Stafford Gets More Energized About Playing in McVay’s Offense

In Detroit, Stafford’s head coaches were usually guys with a defensive background. This includes the man who helped draft him into the league Jim Schwartz and his last head man Matt Patricia.

Now, he’ll be grasping Sean McVay’s offense. The way the offense ran piqued the interest of Stafford before he became a Ram.

“I think early on, it was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Stafford said. “So from afar, I was wondering how they got all that done.”

Now, he’s the man running the offensive show and the array of personnel groupings McVay likes to throw at defenses.

“Being inside of it now, being a part of it, it’s pretty cool and see how it all happens,” Stafford said.

But what is the real key of the offense? It’s not just the execution. But Stafford pointed out this offense encourages being vocal before the snap of the football.

“I think the biggest thing is that it creates a lot of communication,” Stafford said. “That’s where you know guys up front, myself and guys on the perimeter, we all have to be on the same page. We have to know what we’re getting from a defense when it comes to their personnel groupings and what kind of fronts we’re getting. We’ve got to be on the same page and that’s where communication is forced.”

Stafford Would Join Significant Company If He Reaches the 40 Club

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there has been 61 players who played past 40. The list, however, doesn’t include Drew Brees who played past 41.

Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers are both older than Stafford at 39 and 37, respectively. There’s no telling how much longer they can keep their careers going, but both are near the doorstep of 40.

Stafford won’t be 34 until February 7, 2022. The Super Bowl is set for February 13 at Stafford’s newest Sunday home SoFi Stadium. And if Stafford does guide the Rams to the big game, he has history on his side: Super Bowl quarterbacks who are 34 are 3-5 all-time in the Super Bowl. The last 34-year-old QB in the February spectacle? Brady in the 2012 contest that was won by the New York Giants. The last 34-year-old to win it, though, was someone who won in his first-ever appearance: Brad Johnson with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

Even with an aging arm, Stafford has this message to the Rams and Ram fans:

“I’m going to do everything I can to play pretty darn good.”