Sean McVay to Get Something New From Rams After Returning: Report

First, the future wife of Sean McVay told the NFL world “No, he’s not retiring!” after coming home from the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday, February 16.

Amazon, though, was still in hot pursuit of McVay in its attempt to build the NFL lineup for their Thursday Night Football crew.

But finally, nearly 10 days after the original squashing of the retirement rumor, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday, February 25 that McVay is indeed going to “run it back” with the Rams and return to the NFL sidelines.

McVay says no to TV. He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M. … On to the next one …. https://t.co/lcRtFjtWcr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2022

But there’s more. McVay is receiving something in return for returning to the Rams, according to one New York Sports Media columnist.

What McVay is Also Reportedly Getting

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that the streaming service Amazon was indeed looking to add McVay to their lineup — flashing a mega deal that would have given the 36-year-old Rams head coach at least five years for $100 million just to help call NFL games.

But by McVay saying no, Marchand says McVay is receiving something in return from the Rams: A pay raise.

“McVay says no to TV. He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5 million. On to the next one,” was what Marchand tweeted.

Amazon also pursued San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch about a possible return to the broadcast booth per Marchand. But Lynch declined the streaming giant’s offer.

Amazon reached out to Lynch, according to sources. There was a dinner. Lynch probably could have tripled his salary, which is reportedly around $5M as the GM. Lynch, I'm told, declined and wanted to remain in the front office. https://t.co/kq6YQ94KTj https://t.co/yw7PQBUxX1 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2022

McVay’s Current Salary

McVay’s current salary of $8.5 million annually already made him one of the league’s wealthiest head coaches.

But he was fifth on the list. Who gets paid more than McVay? In order from four to one: Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers ($8.86 million), John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens ($9.8 million), Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks ($11 million) and the No. 1 highest paid NFL head coach Bill Belichick ($12.5 million).

However, on the morning of the Super Bowl, Schefter reported that both McVay and his former assistant Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals were due for new contract extensions following the game.

Both Super-Bowl head coaches, Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, both are in line for contract extensions this off-season, per league sources. McVay has two more seasons left on his contract, Taylor is heading into the last season of his contract. Winner today has even more leverage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

McVay’s current contract would have expired after the 2023 season. And with the new report of the increase in pay, will that mean McVay will cross the $10 million mark? From what it’s looking like, McVay will no longer sit as the fifth-highest paid NFL head coach if he is getting a spike in pay.

2 Online Reactions on McVay’s Return

As anticipated, there were going to be some reactions from the “Rams House” on McVay finally confirming he’ll “run it back.” And that included those associated with the Rams.

One in particular? The man who became the league’s triple crown winner on the receiving end Cooper Kupp, who only needed one emoji on his Instagram account to react to the McVay news:

Someone's happy about someone saying no to TV…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2mUMKpDClh — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) February 26, 2022

But the biggest, and certainly the most creative, reaction to McVay’s return came from the Rams’ Twitter account — who channeled some “Wolf of Wall Street” vibes in their online reaction: