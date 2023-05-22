Former Rams Super Bowl Coach Gives Big Offensive Prediction

There’s a strong belief from one former Super Bowl coach of the Los Angeles Rams that there won’t be a 32nd ranking on offense this upcoming season.

Mike Martz, who won the 1999 season Super Bowl as offensive coordinator for the then St. Louis Rams and guided them back to the big game two seasons later, wrote in the 33rd Team on Saturday, May 20 that he sees the Rams offense becoming one of the five most improved offenses this upcoming 2023 season.

“The Los Angeles Rams were dead last in the league on offense for many reasons: injuries to their offensive line, WR Cooper Kupp and QB Matthew Stafford. If they stay healthy, repair that offensive line a bit, continue to run the ball effectively and keep the pressure off that passing game, they’ll make a move offensively,” Martz wrote.

He then gave this big prediction.

“I think they’ll be in the upper half of the teams in the league. And that’s a big jump from where they were this past season,” Martz said.

Rams at Full Offensive Strength for OTAs?

The OTAs sessions are not required to attend for veteran players. Each session (10 all together) are voluntary for vets.

However, a high number of participants are imminent for the Rams — including the members of the Rams’ offense who couldn’t finish out the 2022 season.

Kupp is returning from his injured ankle that forced him out of eight games last season. He settled for 75 receptions for 812 yards and scored six touchdowns. He also added nine carries for 52 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. Stafford also was bottled to nine games as he not only dealt with right elbow tendinitis, but also sustained spinal cord contusion to end the year.

Both are healthy enough to compete in workouts, but time will tell how much reps they’ll get next to Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.

But outside of Kupp and Stafford, the most injury-riddled unit was the offensive line — which included more than 10 different starting lineups. The lone 17-game starter ended up being captain Rob Havenstein at right tackle. Tackles Joe Noteboom (torn ACL) and Alaric Jackson (blood clots) were among the notable injuries while 2022 third round pick Logan Bruss (ACL) was a pre-regular season loss.

This time, the Rams are welcoming in draft pick Steve Avila to take part in his first OTAs at one of the guard spots. He’s expected to join the other 14-member 2023 draft class.

Rams OTA Schedule

The Rams are one of the 20 teams getting their start of OTAs on Monday, May 22. Again, each NFL team gets 10 practices.

But what days are the Rams practicing? The schedule is scattered but goes in this order:

May 22 and May 23, then a Thursday, May 25 practice.

Week of Memorial Day: May 30 and 31, then June 2.

The Rams then close OTAs with four consecutive practices starting on June 5 and ending on June 8.

The Rams’ OTA sessions are not open to the general public compared to training camp. Again, OTAs are voluntary and veteran players can opt to sit out before mandatory minicamps begin on June 13 to June 15.