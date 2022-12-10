New Twists Emerges in Regards to Sean McVay’s Rams Staff: Report

At first, it was looking like Sean McVay was set to lose three different members of his Los Angeles Rams coaching staff for the 2023 season.

But there are new twists that have emerged between the timeframe of Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 10 involving two of the names linked to other jobs.

Will There Not be Changes?

On the morning of Saturday, December 10, NFL insider for Albert Breer reported that Jake Peetz won’t be leaving the Rams for the University of Nebraska.

“Source: Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL after considering an offer to join Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff,” Breer tweeted.

The offensive assistant Peetz, 38, was expected to handle the quarterback coaching duties and also handle an underdetermined special teams role at Lincoln under the former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, per Pete Thamel of ESPN who broke the news on November 30. Thamel also added how Peetz is a past Cornhuskers player who played in the 2003 to 2005 seasons — all during a time Nebraska played in the Big 12 Conference.

Sources: Rams assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Nebraska as QB coach and an undetermined special teams role. He’s the former LSU OC and coached QBs for the Raiders and with Matt Rhule in Carolina. He’s a former Nebraska player from 2003-05. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2022

But now, Breer reports that Peetz is staying at his current stop in Los Angeles. Even Rams insider for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue has noticed Peetz around the Rams’ facility.

Makes sense since I kept seeing him at work 🤣 https://t.co/4EtWYALcpt — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 10, 2022

Peetz, however, isn’t the only twist involving the coaching staff.

On Friday morning before the Peetz news from Breer, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen was set to return to the University of Kentucky with ESPN NFL insider reporting that Coen was on the move.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

However, McVay helped provide this curveball to that report when speaking with reporters via Zoom on Friday following the Rams’ 17-16 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’ve talked about that being a possibility,” McVay said. “I don’t think anything’s official yet.”

Which therefore means there’s a chance Coen returns for season two with the Rams. Yet, McVay continued by sounded like he’s supportive of wherever Coen decides to go — if it’s the “Rams House” or the Blue Grass State.

“But if that’s the direction that he goes, then he’ll do a great job just like he did previously. He and I have a great relationship no matter how it ends up finishing up. He’s going to do a great job with us the rest of this year. Then if that’s the direction that he chooses, then I know he’ll do an outstanding job there,” McVay said.

Rams Assistant Already on Board at New Stop

While Peetz and Coen may not leave after all, the Rams have already officially lost one member of the McVay staff.

Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples was hired by Arizona State University, where he will serve as the Sun Devils’ passing game coordinator and also coach wide receivers. The university officially confirmed Samples’ arrival with a news release written on Friday. Samples, 27, was the youngest NFL position coach in the 2022 season. His newest head coach he’ll work with Kenny Dillingham also shared his thoughts on the hire of Samples through the university.

“Ra’Shaad Samples has seen a meteoric rise through the coaching ranks and for good reason,” Dillingham said. “You don’t go from an offensive assistant in college to a position coach in the NFL in just four years without being dedicated to your craft and a work ethic that impresses everyone around you. Coach Samples will be a dynamic addition to this staff in numerous ways.”

The ASU Twitter account also formally introduced him with this graphic: