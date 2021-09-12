Rams Unveil New-Look, Colorful End Zones [LOOK]

The uniforms won’t be the only thing with the splash of yellow “sol” for the Los Angeles Rams on opening night. Whoever crosses the end zone first will also see the color.

On a night the Rams will wear their modern throwback look, the Rams unveiled newly-recolored SoFi Stadium end zones ahead of their Sunday, September 12, evening opener against the Chicago Bears.

Rams Twitter Offers Ground View

At 12:06 p.m. PT, the Rams Twitter account released an “end zone appreciation” tweet. But it shows the completely colorful new look:

Ram fans immediately responded with high praise plus high hopes.

“Please tell me you’re using this for the whole season,” was what one Ram fan posted in the comment section of the Rams’ video tweet.

Another fan used a “squeaky clean,” gif after looking at the end zone.

“It’s beautiful,” was the two word response from another fan accompanied with two emojis.

“GOAT end zone paint job,” chimed another fan.

There was one member of the Ram fan base who made this suggestion to the Rams:

Then, there was this online prediction of who would step on the yellow shade first, with one fan saying it will be Tyler Higbee of the Rams while the other thinks it’ll be one of the newest Ram weapons.

The Rams Twitter account also offered a 12 second video with a top level view of the end zone and entire stadium.

Other End Zone Reactions

Those who work for the Rams got involved in the end zone love fest for the yellowed out 10-yard rectangles on the SoFi grass.

J.B. Long, broadcaster for the Rams, posted two photos and asked one question:

Two responses for Long came with an international touch.

And one more Rams fan account with a European background.

Legendary Sportscaster Excited About Being in the ‘Rams House’

The season opener for Sunday Night Football won’t just feature the redesigned end zones or the new-look throwback uniforms. The Bears/Rams contest also will have this first for the night: Fans inside SoFi Stadium during a regular season football game.

One year ago, the coronavirus pandemic wiped away any hope for Ram fans to sit inside the crystalized Inglewood venue that sits on top of Hollywood Park. But now, fans will be in attendance.

And it’s not just members of the “Rams House” who are excited about being inside SoFi. So is Al Michaels, the legendary play-by-play announcer who has called countless of championship games from every major sport and will be on the call for Bears versus Rams.

“Can’t wait,” Michaels said while in a conference call during the week of August 30. “That stadium is fantastic. We were in there last year, the first game ever played in there, and it was eerie and it was kind of sad in a way because as you know, that stadium is very different. It’s incredible. Obviously they [spent] a ton of money, no stone unturned. (Rams Owner/Chairman) Stan Kroenke did a tremendous job visualizing what took place.”