Rams Expected to Lose Out on $42 Million Super Bowl Winner: Report

It’s looking like in the coming days, the thoughts of Tyrann Mathieu in a Los Angeles Rams uniform will be coming to a cease.

That’s because the perennial All-Pro safety and Super Bowl 54 winner, who once made $42 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, has found his new home…and is heading back home.

Where Mathieu is Heading

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the morning of Monday, May 2, it’s expected that the New Orleans Saints, not the Rams, will be the ones getting the three-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro.

“The Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot,” Rapoport tweeted at 6:17 a.m. PT.

Rapoport added that there was a tip provided by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis after the NFL Draft that the Saints would still be on the lookout to add more new faces for the upcoming 2022 season.

“Saints GM Mickey Loomis tipped his hand post-draft, saying there was still one need and joking, ‘You guys can guess that. You probably know it already.’ He was right,” Rapoport tweeted.

For Mathieu, the 29-year-old is about to have a full circle moment: He’s returning to his home city of New Orleans. He’s a graduate of St. Augustine High School and later became a prized local recruit for the LSU Tigers — where he became an All-American and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

Following the report of Mathieu heading to the Big Easy, there were reactions from the NFL player side. Mathieu’s former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry was among the online reactions.

My guy @Mathieu_Era ✊🏾✊🏾 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 2, 2022

The LSU Twitter account also released a hype video announcing how “Louisiana’s son” is coming home.

Then this photo edit surfaced.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨: The New Orleans @Saints sign Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era). The Honey Badger is coming home pic.twitter.com/jknW7hTzot — SportsTalkQue (@SportsTalkQue) May 2, 2022

But unfortunately for the Rams, the Super Bowl 56 champions won’t be getting Mathieu — even after a late recruiting pitch and social media push from All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

We makin some secondary moves today, I love it @RamsNFL … Rams fans welcome the Rook & welcome back Troy!… & shid while we at it, blow up @Mathieu_Era mentions 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 30, 2022

Where Rams can Potentially go From Here

So the Rams won’t get the defensive captain of the Chiefs in what would’ve been an NFC West return since Mathieu began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Before the draft, the Rams also lost out on attempting to land another All-Pro defender in cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

But with the Rams just over $7 million in cap space per Over the Cap plus their recent flurry of draft picks bolstering the secondary, the likelihood of getting Mathieu decreased.

So with no Mathieu, here’s what the safety room is shaping up to look like once Organized Team Activities (OTAs) start on May 23: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Jake Gervase and Terrell Burgess.

But the Rams have brought in two draft picks expected to compete at one of the safety spots. They are:

Quentin Lake: The UCLA Bruin was drafted at No. 211 overall in the sixth round. Lake produced six games of 9 or 10 tackles with the Bruins and has two tackles for a loss plus two interceptions. He’s the son of five-time Pro Bowler Carnell Lake. Rams general manager Les Snead joked how Lake “didn’t have to travel far” in his call to Lake the moment he was drafted.

Russ Yeast: The Kansas State Wildcat has played multiple spots in the secondary. However, he’s projected to settle at safety after being selected 253rd overall. Yeast left Manhattan, Kansas having picked off four passes and breaking up 10 throws after coming over via grad transfer from Louisville.