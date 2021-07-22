Possible Eagles Reunion in L.A.? LeSean McCoy Gets Contacted

Turns out DeSean Jackson is recruiting for the Los Angeles Rams, given the current circumstances in the running back department following the devastating season-ending Achilles injury to Cam Akers.

And one of his former teammates said on Wednesday that he indeed received a phone call not once, but twice from “D-Jax” himself.

Running back LeSean McCoy told Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire podcast that Jackson did talk to him a couple of times about possibly coming to the Rams.

“That would be a great opportunity. I mean, who doesn’t want to be in L.A.?” McCoy told Farrar. “I think Sean McVay is a great coach, mastermind. And I think they made great moves this offseason.”

McCoy and Jackson Once Were the Faces of the Eagles Offense

During their Philadelphia years, Jackson brought the dynamics through the air and return game. McCoy handled the ground work as a perennial 1,000-yard rusher.

The duo were teammates in the City of Brotherly Love from 2009 to 2013. Jackson went on to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark three times during that span. McCoy also posted three 1,000-yard seasons himself through the Eagles’ ground attack. Though his best season in Philly was in 2014 without “D-Jax,” when “Shady” accelerated his way to 1,319 yards – which to this day represents his career-best mark.

The 33-year-old McCoy went on to produce two more seasons of crossing the four-digit mark, which occurred in 2016 and 2017 with the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he’s had one-year stops with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

McCoy hasn’t surpassed 515 rushing yards since his last 1,000-yard season four years ago. McCoy only carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and averaged 3.1 yards a carry in limited action with the Bucs.

The Current Climate Inside the RB Room

Again, the Rams lost projected starter Akers for the season on Tuesday following the report of him tearing his Achilles during a workout. Akers’ loss is a significant blow for a Rams offense searching for their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018, plus came on the eve of Rams training camp set to start on Sunday (rookies report first) in Irvine, California.

Hence why there’s the speculation of the Rams possibly diving into free agency to fill the void left by Akers. However, McVay told Max Kellerman on ESPN 710 radio on Tuesday that he’s got the utmost confidence in the current group of running backs.

Still, the allure of bringing in a veteran RB, let alone someone familiar with “D-Jax” sounds pretty tempting for the Rams. McCoy said he’s open to the idea of coming on board.

“One of my best friends is DeSean Jackson. He brought it up,” McCoy said. “He called me yesterday and called me today about potentially coming out there. He’s joking about it, but I’m aware. I’m alert with what’s going on. I think that’s a great team. That would be a great fit.”

McCoy also acknowledged the Rams still entering this season as a Super Bowl contender. More from McCoy’s interview can be listened to below.