Battle of Los Angeles Kicks Off Preseason Game Week for the Rams

Los Angeles, you’ve waited. Plus had to quarantine to get here one year later: L.A. Rams football is back.

For the first time ever especially in the era of COVID-19, and even though it’s preseason, fans will head to SoFi Stadium and can finally sit inside to watch an actual NFL game this Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.

It’s officially game week ‼️ Which player are you looking forward to the most in the preseason? 👇 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 9, 2021

And what’s better for L.A.? It’s a two-for-one special in Inglewood, literally, because the team opposite of the Rams is their city neighbor the Chargers.

Yes, it’s considered a game that doesn’t count in the actual win-loss column for NFL teams. Yet, the Rams are already listed as a 3.5 underdog heading into this contest. Plus, there are Ram fans sites hyping up this matchup. But this preseason game is likely going to take on a different meaning. Why?

No more goose egg next to the attendance numbers. No more cardboard cutouts. No more noises over the loud speaker in mimicking crowd noise…

And I believe it’s time to gain an idea of how Saturday will play out with these predictions.

When the Rams Put the Ball Down

Offensively, fans should by now be aware that Matthew Stafford will be in street clothes. Darrell Henderson is also being saved for the backfield load in the regular season. Don’t be surprised if Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth and perhaps newcomer DeSean Jackson sit this one out.

But that means a golden opportunity for these guys on offense:

The running backs not named Darrell Henderson: I’m anticipating the more experienced Xavier Jones will be the one getting the bulk of the carries. This could mean an entire first half workload to determine if he can be that change-of-pace back to Henderson, then give way to Raymond Calais and Jake Funk.

Final prediction: Five to 15 carries for Jones then Calais comes in the third, Funk takes the load toward the end of the third and perhaps undrafted rookie Otis Anderson gets some late action.

Van Jefferson could be WR1 for one night: Jefferson has received lots of praise from those who train with him and the man who coaches him Sean McVay. But with the likelihood of the veteran WR’s sitting, the second-year pro from Florida could be the top target for the Rams offense, which means spectators could see him pull off routes like this one:

Think Van Jefferson is a player who has been forgotten but has a really nice opportunity to be a weapon for Stafford. Especially if they mix in a little 10 personnel. He’s crisp and great at disguising routes. Can separate, play in the slot or outside. Gonna be fun to watch! pic.twitter.com/d5RCxcSgO8 — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) May 20, 2021

Final Prediction: Four catches or more for Jefferson.

The rookie targets can electrify: While the Rams are realistically down to two quarterbacks and could mean heavier emphasis on the run game, there’s still the need to get the young guys their touches. Tutu Atwell was used on jet motion sweeps during the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, though he’s best remembered for bouncing back after hitting a forklift pad. Hybrid tight end/receiver Jacob Harris could be thrown into the fire in first team red zone looks and on third down scenarios where he can be one-on-one with a cornerback.

Final Prediction: Lengthy first half action for both, and both will find a way to end zone at least once.

When the Rams are on Defense

Much like the offensive vets, names like Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, perhaps even Sebastian Joseph-Day could be without pads and helmet for this one.

So who could shine and who will need to step up? The predictions are…

Rookie from Northwestern will get moved around: Earnest Brown IV brings length and versatility to the Rams’ line. This will be a great opportunity to show the latter. Plus, Brown’s presence could also give new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris his most versatile trench option for the night.

Final prediction: Brown IV lines up in the following techniques on the line: Five-technique, nine and inside at the three.

Fourth-year OLB can use this night for redemption: Ogbonnia “Ogbo” Okonronkwo may be popular among his teammates, but the outside linebacker has been plagued by injuries. Now, with two linebackers drafted, this preseason contest can serve as his chance to prove to the Rams he can still be a valuable edge rusher.

Final prediction: Second to late third quarter reps for Okonronkwo with at least three QB hurries and one sack.

David Long will be tested: If anyone saw the livestream of the joint practice, they likely saw the struggles Long had going against CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Granted, the Rams operated with a basic base sub package that had Ramsey slide inside and left Long with the two top Cowboy wideouts. Regardless if the Chargers play Keenan Allen or what scheme the Rams roll with, the Bolts will likely throw their best available receiving options at Long and he’ll likely be the most targeted cornerback in this game. This is a great chance for him to redeem himself from Saturday.

Final prediction: More than five targets for Long with two pass breakups.