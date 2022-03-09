Analyst & Fans Believe Rams Should Pursue Pro Bowl Rival

The Los Angeles Rams opted not to place the franchise tag on anyone on the designated day teams can perform tags on Tuesday, March 8. Plus are currently dealing with a huge decision soon to be made by unrestricted free agent outside linebacker/edge rusher Von Miller.

This is normally the time of year when the franchise makes a blockbuster move via free agency. But fresh off of winning a Super Bowl from the aggressive offseason moves they have made in the Sean McVay/Les Snead era, this points to the Rams having a more quieter March, right?

Not exactly. If there’s one blockbuster move the Rams can make, there is one analyst and a group of fans who hope that a Pro Bowl caliber talent returns to his home city — with the opportunity to take it out on the team that plans to sever ties with him on the evening of Tuesday.

That eight-time Pro Bowler and longtime NFC West rival is the soon former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported will enter free agency for the first time in his career.

Seahawks informed eight-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowl LB Bobby Wagner, a franchise icon, that they are releasing him, per source. Wagner arrived in Seattle on the same 2012 day as Russell Wilson and now leaves the same day, too. End of an era in Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Wagner’s departure added to the dismantling of a decade-long run he helped build with Pete Carroll and the now former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — who sent shockwaves across the league after being traded to the Denver Broncos, also first reported by Schefter.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

And now, so begins the Rams and Wagner pairing chatter, which NFL analyst Sosa Kremenjas of Underdog Fantasy first suggested should happen.

Bobby Wagner is from LA. And the Rams' LB's need to be improved. Just sayin'. https://t.co/RTsjRbxV81 — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 9, 2022

Kremenjas isn’t the only one who sent the online suggestion of the 31-year-old native of L.A. joining the champs.

Ram Fans React to Wagner to L.A. Hope

The Rams Brothers podcast are among the ones envisioning a scenario with Wagner trading the “toucan” for horns.

Can’t stop thinking about what Bobby Wagner would look like in horns. Imagine having the opportunity to ditch the toucan in favor of his home town & team. The Los Angeles Rams. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) March 9, 2022

The @LARAMSHQ account posted this question, especially in light of the possibility of Miller returning to Denver.

Von Miller, thank you for all the help and bringing us a Super Bowl ring. Bobby Wagner you wanna do the same for the Rams next year? — Rams HQ (@LARAMSHQ) March 9, 2022

Another fan account, North Dallas Forty Los Angeles Rams, envisions Wagner as a future Rams linebacker.

Bobby Wagner Future Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker @RamsNFL #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/L5cP8HrjkP — North Dallas Forty LosAngelesRams (@MattStaffordQB1) March 9, 2022

One Rams fan tagged the Rams’ Twitter account in his suggestion, adding how Wagner is a hometown guy.

Bobby Wagner deserves to play in front of his hometown, @RamsNFL make it happen — Justin (@ChanchoBaro) March 9, 2022

Lastly, one more fan redid this popular meme on Twitter:

The Rams seeing Bobby Wagner is a FA 😂 pic.twitter.com/kMxDo1mzSr — JJ 🇲🇽 (@Blivhardy) March 9, 2022

How Much Value Will Wagner Have? Plus How Would he fit Rams?

Let’s start with the financial aspect of Wagner.

Per Spotrac, Wagner was due to have a base salary of $16,350,000. He was originally set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. But now, the decision for the ‘Hawks to part ways with their veteran inside linebacker frees up more cap space in the long run.

Is the past Utah State star, and graduate of Colony High School in nearby Ontario, California, considered too expensive to lure in if you’re the Rams?

Well, keep in mind that the Rams found a way to get Miller on board at a much less value: Well below the $800,000 mark when the Rams traded for him before the NFL trading deadline.

Here’s the next part that gives the Rams leverage to make a run at Wagner: They have free agent linebackers.

Along with Miller, fellow outside ‘backers Travin Howard and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are in the exclusive rights free agent and unrestricted category, respectively. Meanwhile, inside ‘backer Troy Reeder is a restricted free agent.

It’s been said that inside linebacker is a position worth upgrading and adding to this offseason. Now, the Rams have their first potential option in the form of a man who has via Pro Football Reference 1,383 career tackles, 819 solo stops, 68 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and lastly, a division rival whose last playoff appearance was a January 2021 loss to the Rams.