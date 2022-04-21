Exclusive: Versatile, Fast DL Says Joining Rams Would be ‘Fantastic’

If you’re an aspiring defensive lineman seeking to wreck havoc in the NFL, who wouldn’t want to learn from Aaron Donald?

On that note, who wouldn’t want to step inside the “Rams House” and line up along the line of scrimmage for the Los Angeles Rams?

The Super Bowl 56 champions have certainly piqued the interest of Thomas Booker from Stanford as he braces for this milestone moment in his football career: The 2022 NFL Draft next week.

But Booker, who has began to climb up draft boards and has been called a “day two” pick by some draft experts, tells Heavy if he’s talked to the champs and how he would blend in on an NFL defense.

Has Booker Spoken to the Rams?

The 6-foot-3, 301-pound All Pac-12 Conference performer has had conversations with the champs.

He additionally shared how he’d feel putting his hand in the dirt in their defense.

“I’ve talked to them throughout this process — whether if it’s been the Shrine Bowl or the Combine or through these post Pro Day Zooms and everything like that. I’ve definitely talked to them,” Booker tells Heavy. “And seeing them as the reigning Super Bowl champs, any amount of talent they have on the defensive line, of course Aaron Donald and all the rest of those guys there, it would be fantastic (to be a Ram).”

Booker was able to capture the attention of scouts, general managers and head coaches who filled Lucas Oil Stadium during the first week of March for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine through this drill:

Overall, here’s how his time in Indy was spent:

Bleacher Report listed Booker as having fifth round value. But since his combine and Pro Day work, there’s the talk of Booker rising to a Friday possibility in the draft…meaning second or third round.

After a dominant #ShrineBowl week, know more than a few teams went back to watch #Stanford's Thomas Booker's film. One of the busiest DL in the draft during the "30 visit" circuit. Expecting to hear his name called on Day 2. Truly versatile DT/DE for every NFL scheme. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jVcogKcmhk — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 15, 2022

How Booker can fit Inside the ‘Rams House’

Is adding to the trenches considered a need among the eight picks for the champs?

Ram fans know this: Edge rush help and an extra pass rusher is needed following the departure of Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills.

What may turn away NFL teams is Booker’s lack of sack production during his Palo Alto, California days. He produced no more than four sacks each season according to Sports Reference.

However, here’s where a bevy of NFL teams including the Rams have grown interested in the Cardinal standout: His ability and willingness to line up at any technique he’s called for and then attack offenses from there.

“I think a lot of teams really like my scheme versatility,” Booker said. “At Stanford, I lined up everywhere from zero technique to nose in our nickel fronts to the five technique on some of our pass rush downs and some of our run downs as well. So I think they like the fact that I’ve got a lot of tape playing those types of positions.”

Here’s an example of Stanford plugging Booker where the Cardinal felt he could impact the game: He takes on the guard and tackle and still prevents the long gain.

But here’s the “wide” technique Booker was able to play — which forces this sack on dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Why are pressures so important to a defense? Because they turn into mistakes by the offense. Here it’s a sack. Thomas Booker (DT, Stanford #4) is playing a wide alignment, gets a good speed rush and even a swipe at the ball. QB has to step up and gets dropped. pic.twitter.com/DHLNHlOM4Q — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) March 24, 2022

“In the NFL, I think my biggest fits are going to be in a 4-3 defense playing defensive tackle/three-technique or a 2I (interior). And in a 3-4 defense, playing defensive end as a four-technique or five-technique, wherever they need me. It’s like being able to have one person do two jobs. I think a lot of teams like that versatility,” Booker said.

The Rams have one of the more exotic attack schemes in the league. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and past DC Brandon Staley have often employed as many as five trench defenders across the line. Often times, both men have plugged Donald and others in multiple spots along the line to create mismatches. Stanford did the same with Booker.

And fittingly, Booker’s defensive lineman influence is the All-Pro Donald himself.

“People ask me who do I model my game after? I’m always like ‘Well, this is the cliche response but Aaron Donald,'” Booker said. “Just personally because of how versatile he is. He’s a guy who can make an impact on the run and pass game as a three-technique or a five. Wherever you put him, he’s a matchup nightmare either for power or speed and quickness reasons. I’ve tried to model my game after that. Some of the things he does is incredible — specifically some of the cross chop moves and getting around guys like that. Yeah I definitely try to take some things from his game.”

Now, Booker is in a position where he could learn even more from “A.D” since he’s on the list of potential draft options the Rams have spoken to.