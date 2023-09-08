Rams Rookie Reveals Team’s Confidence Level Without Cooper Kupp

Sean McVay is optimistic. Matthew Stafford is excited. The two leading Los Angeles Rams have confidence in the 2023 version of this offense…without Cooper Kupp.

But for the guys not named after the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player and lead wideout, what’s their confidence level heading to the Pacific Northwest and in front of the “12th man” crowd on Sunday, September 10? Puka Nacua helped addressed that with Heavy.

Nacua Reveals Effect Kupp Has Had, Including Leading Into Season Opener

The fifth round selection out of BYU has a chance to establish himself as the top receiving option in Kupp’s absence with an injured hamstring when L.A. takes on 2022 NFC Wildcard playoff qualifier the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the season.

But again, the Rams are at a dilemma with not having their most dynamic option on the field. Even Stafford himself admitted to the L.A. media during practice week that the Rams have a lot of plays that go through Kupp. So, per the first-year wideout out of Provo, Utah — where is the confidence level of this group?

“I say we’re so extremely very confident,” Nacua told Heavy after the Rams’ Friday, September 8 practice in Thousand Oaks.

Turns out, Kupp will still have an effect on this game for the Rams.

“Having Cooper on the sidelines with us, even though he’s not on the field, is like having an extra quarterback on the field and sidelines.,” Nacua shared. “The examination he’s given the defense is always nice when you get back to the sideline. He’s always giving you cues whether if he’s on the field or off the field in how to see the defense better. It’s stealing [from him] whether if he’s on the field or off.”

Has Nacua, though, always “stole” from Kupp including before the BYU Cougar entered the “Rams House?”

“He’s not necessarily somebody I studied. I always studied Julio Jones and other bigger guys. But Cooper is one of the best of all time. I’ve always had Cooper in the back of my mind,” Nacua said. “When you see someone so smooth and efficient, you want to steal as many of those moves as you can.”

Nacua Shares Main Sunday Goal

Nacua isn’t just attempting to fill a significant void in the offense. He’s having to soon cross paths with a secondary featuring a 2022 Pro Bowler at safety in Quandre Diggs and rising cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Nacua, though, is more focused on himself and trying to ignite the offense for Sunday.

“I just try to make sure I execute my job to the fullest,” Nacua said. “There’s stuff that I know I’ve got to execute and our team will try to do as a whole so trying to make sure that if I do my job right, I’ll be satisfied.”

He already believes in his unit without No. 10. And, he “100%” says this is the game he’s most excited for.

“Not even close,” Nacua said. “I got to play with my older brother in a college stadium which was a dream come true. But this is something I’ve waited for a lifetime.”